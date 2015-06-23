Preview: Mets at Brewers

(Updated: UPDATING: Resending pitching matchup)

The New York Mets hope to locate their missing offense as they wrap up their pronounced road trip by beginning a three-game series against the struggling Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. The Mets have mustered all of six runs en route to losing the first five contests of their eight-game trek, with Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta marking the second time they have been blanked on the trip.

“You’re living on the edge when you don’t have much to work with,” New York manager Terry Collins told reporters. “We’re getting used to watching some pretty good pitching and we can’t score. It’s a little frustrating for everybody.” Milwaukee certainly knows a bit about frustration, as it dropped two of three at Colorado over the weekend and eight of its last nine overall to reside percentage points ahead of Philadelphia for the worst record in the majors. Ryan Braun drove in three runs in the series against the Rockies and is 4-for-14 (.286) in his career versus Tuesday starter Jonathon Niese.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-7, 4.21 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (3-7. 4.50)

Niese fell to 0-5 with a 6.30 ERA in his last seven outings despite allowing just three runs on seven hits in as many innings against Toronto on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has permitted seven homers in that span as he searches to record his first win since May 9. Niese owns a 2-1 career mark versus Milwaukee, but suffered the setback in his last meeting despite allowing three runs in five innings.

After yielding three runs or fewer in seven straight starts, Fiers was blitzed for six on eight hits in five innings en route to a 10-2 setback to Kansas City on Wednesday. The 30-year-old didn’t help himself by issuing three walks for the third straight contest, but managed to keep the ball in the park for the sixth time in eight outings. Fiers has limited experience against the Mets and has been taken deep twice in three minor-league meetings with Travis d‘Arnaud, who could return to the lineup after missing one game due to a hyperextended elbow.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York OF Curtis Granderson, who is 3-for-7 with a homer in his last two games, went deep on two occasions to help his team claim two of three from Milwaukee at Citi Field on May 15-17.

2. Brewers CF Carlos Gomez could return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing eight of the last 11 games with a strained right hip

3. Mets 1B Lucas Duda is 2-for-17 on the road trip.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Brewers 2