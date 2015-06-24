FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 25, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Mets at Brewers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Mets have mustered just eight runs en route to losing the first six contests of their eight-game road trip. The season-high skid has resulted in a 36-36 overall record for the Mets, who look to ignite their sputtering offense when they continue their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

New York is batting just .168 as a team during its trek and fell to 10-25 away from Citi Field following a 3-2 setback on Tuesday. Curtis Granderson belted a solo homer for the second time in three games, but the Mets recorded just three other hits in the loss. Michael Cuddyer is mired in an 0-for-11 slump at the plate, and his error in left field on Adam Lind’s double allowed Carlos Gomez to score the eventual winning run in the seventh inning. Lind is 4-for-10 with two RBIs and as many runs scored in his last three games for the Brewers, who posted just their second win in 10 contests and are a major league-worst 12-24 at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (9-5, 4.81 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (3-8, 4.64)

Colon failed miserably in his first bid to reach the 10-win plateau on Thursday as he allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 7-1 setback to Toronto. That outing was only marginally better than the results of the 42-year-old’s last meeting with Milwaukee, against which he permitted six runs in five frames of a 7-0 loss on May 15. Colon fell to 3-2 lifetime versus the Brewers while allowing the club to bat .315 against him.

Nelson yielded double-digit hits in his second straight start and suffered his fourth loss in his last six turns with a 3-2 setback to Kansas City on Thursday. The 26-year-old looks to get back on track versus New York, against which he has an 0.92 WHIP and allowed just a .150 batting average in his career despite losing his lone decision in two starts. Nelson has struggled with his control this season, issuing 32 walks in just 83 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Mets RHP Francisco Rodriguez recorded his 14th save in as many chances on Tuesday.

2. New York placed C Travis d‘Arnaud on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left elbow.

3. Milwaukee 3B Hernan Perez is 10-for-21 with three runs scored and two RBIs in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 2

