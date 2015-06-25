Preview: Mets at Brewers

The New York Mets look to avoid a fruitless road trip when they conclude their eight-game trek against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon. New York has scored nine runs and is batting .159 during the season-high seven-game skid while falling to 10-26 away from Citi Field, which is second only to Philadelphia (9-29) for the worst road record in the majors.

Curtis Granderson is doing his part by belting a solo homer in three of his last four contests, but the Mets mustered just two additional hits in a 4-1 setback on Wednesday. Milwaukee entered the series having lost eight of its previous nine before winning back-to-back contests to improve their majors-worst home mark to 13-24. Ryan Braun had an RBI single among his two hits Wednesday and is 5-for-11 with three runs scored in last three games. The five-tool player routinely has been flustered by Thursday starter Jacob deGrom, going 0-for-7 in his career with two strikeouts.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), MLB Network

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (7-5, 2.34 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (2-1, 3.50)

DeGrom suffered his first loss since May 11 despite allowing just two runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings in a 2-1 setback to Atlanta on Friday. The 27-year-old improved to 2-1 in his career versus Milwaukee after permitting just one run on five hits in six frames in a 14-1 rout on May 16. DeGrom is 4-1 in his last seven starts, yielding one homer and six walks in that span.

Jungmann made the most of his third career start as he allowed four runs in six innings to pick up the win at Coors Field against Colorado on Friday. The 25-year-old pitched well in his lone outing at home, but was saddled with the loss despite permitting two runs in five innings against Washington on June 14. Jungmann has yielded one homer and walked four batters in 18 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez has converted both save opportunities versus his former team and his 363 career saves are four shy of Jeff Reardon for eighth place on the all-time list.

2. New York CF Juan Lagares and 1B Lucas Duda are struggling mightily on the road trip, with the former going 3-for-26 while the latter is 3-for-25.

3. The Mets (36-37), who reside below .500 for the first time since going 2-3 after five games, have struck out 53 times during the road trip.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Brewers 1