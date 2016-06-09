Preview: Mets at Brewers

The New York Mets were falling off the pace in the National League East due to a lack of offense but managed a few key hits in a win on Wednesday and are hoping that sparks a turnaround. The Mets will try to add to the run total and secure back-to-back wins when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the opener of a four-game series on Thursday.

New York totaled two runs during a three-game slide but watched Ty Kelly hit his first career home run and got a tying two-run blast from Michael Conforto in the eighth inning on Wednesday before Wilmer Flores’ pinch hit gave the team a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh in 10 innings. Conforto went 10 straight games without an extra-base hit before doubling on Tuesday and homering the following night. The Brewers should be confident in their ability to shut down Conforto and the Mets offense after finishing off a two-game interleague sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a three-hit shutout in Wednesday 4-0 triumph. Milwaukee has won five of its last seven games to pull within three games of .500 and swept a three-game series at New York last month.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (4-3, 3.27 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (5-4, 3.43)

Colon surrendered two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts but was held out of the decision in the last two. The hefty veteran threw just 76 pitches at Miami on Saturday but was lifted after allowing two runs – one earned – in five innings. Colon faced Milwaukee twice in 2015 and lost both starts, surrendering a total of 10 runs – nine earned – and 17 hits in 11 innings.

Nelson had a string of four straight starts yielding two or fewer runs come to an end when he was ripped for six runs in four innings at Philadelphia on Friday. The 27-year-old gave up a pair of home runs to the light-hitting Phillies – one more than he had surrendered in the previous four games combined. Nelson went up against Colon at home on June 24 last season and held New York to one run on two hits and a walk in eight innings to pick up the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets acquired veteran INF Kelly Johnson in a trade for the second straight season on Wednesday, and he is expected to join the team on Friday.

2. Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza (strained lat) is scheduled to make his final rehab start on Thursday in the minors.

3. New York LF Yoenis Cespedes recorded three hits on Wednesday, matching his total from his previous 11 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 3