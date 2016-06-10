Preview: Mets at Brewers

The New York Mets attempt to continue their dominance in the season series when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set. After recording a three-game sweep of the Brewers at home from May 20-22, New York recorded a 5-2 triumph in Thursday’s opener behind a strong seven-inning performance by Bartolo Colon.

Despite sporting a .208 average, Curtis Granderson has belted 11 home runs this year and shares the franchise record for leadoff blasts with Jose Reyes after hitting his 16th with the club on Thursday. Milwaukee had its three-game winning streak at home snapped with the series-opening setback and fell to 2-1 on its six-game string at Miller Park. Scooter Gennett is wielding a hot bat, as he tied a career high with four hits on Thursday and has gone 9-for-18 over his last four games. Hernan Perez also has been productive of late, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 contests while not going more than one game without a hit since a four-game drought from May 11-14.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-8, 4.95 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (3-1, 3.61)

Harvey appears to have righted the ship as he has allowed just one run over 14 innings in his last two starts after surrendering 19 over 13 1/3 frames in his previous three outings. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut suffered a hard-luck loss at Miami on Sunday as he yielded one run and four hits in seven innings. Harvey, who never has faced Milwaukee, is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Guerra’s winless stretch reached three starts Saturday as he did not figure in the decision at Philadelphia after giving up three runs and six hits in six innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last five outings and has worked at least six frames in six of his seven turns this year. Guerra, who will be facing New York for the first time, is 3-1 with a 3.55 ERA in four starts at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The only member of the Brewers that has faced Harvey is 3B Aaron Hill, who is 3-for-9 versus the right-hander.

2. New York RHP Jeurys Familia is a perfect 20-for-20 in save situations this season.

3. Milwaukee RHP Corey Knebel allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings Thursday after being activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the game.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Brewers 3