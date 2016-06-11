Preview: Mets at Brewers

The New York Mets look to remain perfect against the Milwaukee Brewers this season when they visit Miller Park on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game series. New York swept a three-game set versus Milwaukee at home from May 20-22 and has captured the first two meetings of this series after outlasting the Brewers 2-1 in 11 innings on Friday.

Slugger Yoenis Cespedes could be breaking out of his power slump as he homered for the first time since May 23, ending a 15-game drought. Milwaukee dropped to 2-2 on its six-game homestand as it suffered its second straight loss following a three-game winning streak. The Brewers managed only three hits on Friday - one of which was a triple by Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who scored the team’s lone run and robbed his former club of one with a leaping catch on a potential homer by Kelly Johnson. Hernan Perez has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games while Scooter Gennett was hitless in five at-bats Friday after going 9-for-18 over his previous five contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Logan Verrett (3-3, 3.22 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (3-7, 6.79)

Due to a rainout that forced New York to play six games in five days, Verrett will make his fourth start of the season and first since May 14, when he was battered for seven runs on 10 hits and three walks over 2 2/3 innings in a loss at Colorado. The 25-year-old Texan made his last appearance on Tuesday, allowing one hit in two scoreless frames of relief. Verrett has faced the Brewers once in his brief career, working two scoreless innings out of the bullpen at Milwaukee on June 24, 2015.

Peralta is coming off his second straight loss and fourth in five decisions, a setback at Philadelphia on Sunday in which he was tagged for six runs - five earned - and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Dominican has yet to work more than six frames in 12 outings this season and has reached that plateau only twice. Peralta fell to 3-2 in five career starts against the Mets on May 20, when he yielded three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings at New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Johnson went 2-for-4 in his first game since being reacquired by the Mets from Atlanta on Wednesday while INF Ty Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

2. Milwaukee placed Domingo Santana (elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow OF Keon Broxton from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. New York RHP Jim Henderson, a former closer for the Brewers, suffered an apparent finger injury Friday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Brewers 3