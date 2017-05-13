Preview: Mets at Brewers

The heavy-hitting Milwaukee Brewers attempt to slug their way to another victory when they host the New York Mets on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Milwaukee has won four of its last five, including a series-opening 7-4 triumph in which it belted four home runs to pull even with Washington for the major-league lead (55).

Hernan Perez went 3-for-4 with a solo blast while filling in for Ryan Braun, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Brewers due to a strained left calf. Neil Walker was the offensive star for New York, going 3-for-3 with a homer while registering his third two-RBI performance in four games. T.J. Rivera is swinging a hot bat for the Mets, as he has hit safely in nine of his 10 contests this month and driven in at least one run in six of those games. Lucas Duda returned from a stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended left elbow and went 1-for-4.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPIX (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (2-2, 6.54 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (3-2, 5.60)

New York would like to see Gsellman go deeper into games, as he has worked more than five innings just once in six starts this season. The 23-year-old Californian has won each of his last two outings, however, recording the victory against Miami last Saturday after giving up three runs in five frames. Gsellman has squared off against both the Marlins and Atlanta three times this year but has yet to face Milwaukee in his brief career.

Davies has won three straight decisions, including an outing at Pittsburgh on Sunday in which he allowed two runs and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old native of Washington is hoping he has turned a corner at home, as he worked five scoreless frames in a victory over Cincinnati on April 25 after yielding at least four runs in each of his previous three turns at Miller Park. Davies has made two starts against New York in his career, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers manager Craig Counsell has removed RHP Neftali Feliz from the closer's role indefinitely and will use a committee to finish games in the meantime.

2. New York has its own issues at closer, as Addison Reed will assume the duties in place of fellow RHP Jeurys Familia, who underwent surgery to address a blood clot near his right armpit and could miss the rest of the season.

3. Milwaukee purchased the contract of INF Eric Sogard, who homered Friday in his first major-league game since 2015, from Triple-A Colorado Springs to replace Braun on the roster.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Brewers 3