Braun hits two of Brewers' five homers in win over Mets

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun hit two home runs while Wily Peralta pitched five effective innings and helped his own cause with a two-run homer of his own as the Milwaukee Brewers recorded a 7-4 victory over the New York Mets Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

Peralta (4-7), whose spot in Milwaukee’s rotation was in question after going 1-4 with a 6.10 ERA in his last six starts, allowed a pair of home runs but held the Mets to three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four to earn just his second victory since May 1.

His home run was one of five hit by the Brewers Saturday. Chris Carter led off the second with his team-leading 16th of the season and Braun hit his 10th in the third -- snapping an 0-for-15 drought at the plate.

Scooter Gennett had Milwaukee’s fourth, a solo shot off Antonio Bastardo in the seventh and Braun wrapped up the fireworks by following with his second of the game.

The first three of those came at the expense of right-hander Logan Verrett (3-4), who gave up five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five in a four-inning spot start.

New York also got home runs from Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson, who finished a double short of hitting for the cycle.

Cabrera’s two-run shot put the Mets on the board in the second but Milwaukee answered in the bottom of the inning on Carter’s towering blast to left. The Brewers tied the game when Kirk Nieuwenhuis doubled and scored when Ramon Flores bounced into a double play.

Braun put Milwaukee ahead with his first homer -- his first since May 26 -- and Peralta broke the game open when he went yard with two out in the bottom of the fourth.

NOTES: The Mets had won six in a row and eight of 10 games against Milwaukee before losing Saturday. The Brewers hadn’t lost a season series to New York since the 2008 season. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave C Jonathan Lucroy a day off on Saturday, with C Martin Maldonado getting his 12th start of the season. ... The Mets were without RHP Jim Henderson, who tore a fingernail pitching the 10th inning on Saturday night, and closer Jeurys Familia, who had worked in the Mets’ last three games. ... Brewers LF Ryan Braun came into the game looking to snap out of a funk. He was 2-for-25 with seven strikeouts in his previous six games. ... New York began the day with 81 home runs, the third-most among National League teams this season. ... The series concludes Sunday with Brewers RHP Zach Davies (4-3, 4.29 ERA) facing New York left-hander Steven Matz (7-2, 2.39).