Duda, deGrom lead Mets over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes all it takes is one swing to win.

That was the case Sunday afternoon, as New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda launched a go-ahead two-run home run, his third of the series and 18th of the season, boosting the Mets to a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Duda’s homer backed another stellar outing from rookie Jacob deGrom. The right-handed deGrom (5-5, 2.79 ERA) won his fourth consecutive start for the Mets (owning 0.66 ERA over that stretch), throwing 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball while allowing four hits and striking out four.

“Everything always seems to be down,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke, referencing deGrom’s location in the strike zone. “The command that he has with the type of pitches he has -- the velocity and life on the fastball to both sides of the plate, then mixing in the changeup and the slider, he’s tough.”

deGrom and Brewers rookie right-hander Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 4.30 ERA) battled scoreless through the first five innings, but it was the Mets who drew first blood against Nelson.

Nelson had danced around a few early jams, stranding runners in scoring position in each of the second through fourth innings, but in the top of the sixth, Duda broke the tie blasting an 0-2 fastball from Nelson over the right field wall.

“Jimmy Nelson was tough today,” Duda said. “He was throwing the ball well. I just looked for a ball up and tried to put a good swing on it.”

The home run gave the Mets (50-55) a 2-0 lead, and the only runs they would need en route to a series split with the Brewers (59-46) and a .500 road trip overall.

It was the second time in the series Duda provided the winning power surge, after hitting a two-run homer off Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez on Friday night, giving the Mets a 3-2 victory.

“He’s had a tremendous road trip,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “You certainly can’t say enough of the way he has hit the ball. He’s going to put up some big numbers in the next couple of months.”

The Brewers’ offense meanwhile was dominated by the Mets staff, which allowed just two runners to reach scoring position the entire game.

The best scoring chance for the Brewers came in the bottom of the seventh. deGrom had already thrown 109 pitches coming into the inning, but assured Collins that he was able to get through another frame without a problem.

“He asked me if I was all right,” deGrom said. “I wanted to go back out there.”

deGrom convinced his manager to leave him in the game, but allowed two of the first three runners to reach base on ground ball singles, running his pitch count up to 114. He was then removed from the game to make way for right-handed reliever Vic Black, who got pinch hitters Scooter Gennett and Aramis Ramirez both to pop out to end the inning and any scoring threat for the Brewers.

“I felt good with Scooter coming up to bat,” Roenicke said.“You are going to get good fastballs usually from Black. He got Scooter 3-2. I thought we had a good shot there.”

After Black escaped the seventh-inning jam, Jeurys Familia pitched a scoreless eighth inning of relief, and Jenrry Mejia came on to try for the save in the ninth. The Brewers managed to get a pair of runners on base with two outs, but first baseman Lyle Overbay grounded out to end the game, and Mejia recorded his 15th save of the season.

The Mets ended their road trip at 5-5, and will now return home for a six-game stand against the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

“This was huge for us,” Collins said. “You play two teams (on the trip) who are fighting for the playoffs, it’s a big test. And our guys rose to it and played very well.”

The Brewers will now hit the road for a six game trip against the Tampa Bay Rays and division rival St. Louis Cardinals. With a win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, the Cardinals now trail the Brewers by just two games for first place in the NL Central.

NOTES: Mets CF Juan Lagares returned to the starting lineup Sunday after appearing in a pinch-hit role Saturday night. Lagares is tied with Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez for most defensive runs saved in the MLB the past two seasons at 42. ... Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup for the fourth straight game while nursing a sore right quadriceps. Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said Gennett was available to pinch-hit Saturday night vs. New York, but opted to give him another day off Sunday to ensure he is fully recovered. ... The Mets wrapped up their 10-game road trip Sunday, and now head home for a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. ... Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez was not in the lineup with a scheduled day off. Ramirez has struggled at the plate recently, hitting just .077 (2-for-26) in his last seven games. ... The Brewers came into play Sunday 20-11 against the Mets since 2010, the best mark in the National League.