Brewers sneak past Mets

MILWAUKEE -- Same story, different day.

Once again, the New York Mets got a good-enough effort from their starting pitcher but couldn’t accomplish anything offensively. The result Tuesday was a 3-2 loss to the woeful Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“It’s becoming a common theme,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Our starting pitching is keeping us in games, but we can’t mount an attack. It gets a little frustrating for everybody, including the pitchers.”

Left-hander Jon Niese recorded his fourth consecutive quality start, going six innings and holding the Brewers to two runs on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

He worked out of several jams, including one in the first inning, when he put his team in a 1-0 hole after three consecutive singles but left the bases loaded.

Niese stranded runners in scoring position in the second and fourth as well, and his offense put him in a position to win for the first time since May 9 when center fielder Curtis Granderson tied the game with a solo home run in the third and shortstop Wilmer Flores gave New York a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Niese ran into trouble again in the sixth, allowing a leadoff single to left fielder Gerardo Parra before walking second baseman Hernan Perez, bringing up the pitcher’s spot with nobody out.

Pinch hitter Hector Gomez loaded the bases with a perfectly placed bunt toward third baseman Ruben Tejada. Niese chased down the ball, and by the time he grabbed it, he didn’t have a play.

Shortstop Jean Segura followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly before Niese got out of the inning.

“It was a real good bunt,” Collins said. “One thing, when you’re playing third, Ruben hasn’t played there much in his career, but we have to get an out there. Jon had to go a long way, and he didn’t have a play at first. It’s nobody’s fault. We’re playing some guys where they don’t belong.”

Another defensive gaffe led the Brewers going ahead in the seventh.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez drew a one-out walk off Mets right-hander Hansel Robles (1-2). First baseman Adam Lind then ripped a double down the left field line off left-hander Sean Gilmartin, and the ball bounced into foul territory, off a part of the grandstand wall and through the legs of left fielder Michael Cuddyer, allowing Gomez to score from first.

“If I wait back on that ball, two things can happen,” Cuddyer said. “One, it can miss the jut-out and go straight to the wall, or Carlos Gomez beats it anyway. You hope for a good hop, but unfortunately, off the cement, it took a bad hop.”

The double was Lind’s second hit of the day, both against left-handed pitchers.

“Adam’s a good hitter,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think really the decision for me is ... you use who’s pitching to get him some days as much as anything. But he’s a good hitter. He’s going to hit anyone.”

Brewers right-hander Mike Fiers went six innings, striking out seven and allowing two runs. Will Smith (3-0) struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn the win.

Right-hander Francisco Rodriguez recorded his 14th save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

NOTES: CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday, batting in the cleanup spot. He missed nine of the previous 12 games while dealing with a sore right hip. ... Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hyperextended left elbow. D‘Arnaud traveled with the team to Milwaukee, underwent an MRI examination Monday and returned Tuesday to New York, where he met with the team’s medical staff. He missed nearly two months this season because of a fractured finger and played only in 11 games before injuring his elbow. To fill d‘Arnaud’s roster spot, New York recalled C Johnny Monell from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... RHP Dillon Gee passed through waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said. Gee was designated for assignment Monday after going 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA in eight appearances this season. ... Before the game, the Brewers honored Darryl Hamilton with a moment of silence. Hamilton, who was killed over the weekend, was drafted by in 1986 and spent his first seven major league seasons with the Brewers.