Nelson, Brewers hand Mets a 7th consecutive loss

MILWAUKEE -- The offensively challenged New York Mets proved to be the perfect opponent for Jimmy Nelson.

The Milwaukee right-hander allowed only two hits over a career-best eight innings, leading the Brewers to a 4-1 victory Tuesday night at Miller Park.

New York dropped its season-worst seventh game in a row.

Nelson, in the midst of an up-and-down season, was 1-4 with a 6.06 ERA in five starts since an eight-inning gem at Detroit on May 19.

First innings were especially difficult for him of late -- Nelson (4-8) allowed at least one first-inning run in seven of his previous nine starts -- but he made quick work of the Mets, retiring the side in order in the first.

“It was good to finally get through the first inning,” the 26-year-old pitcher said. “I was able to execute my pitches better today than I have in my last couple of starts. (Catcher Jonathan Lucroy) called a good game today. The defense was great, they made some pretty good plays that picked me up pretty big.”

Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 15th save of the season.

Milwaukee’s offense chipped in from the start, opening with four consecutive first-inning hits off right-hander Bartolo Colon (9-6) to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead.

The opening inning could have been bigger, as the Brewers had runners at the corners with no outs but failed to add another run.

After Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson cut the margin in half with a solo homer in the fourth, Milwaukee got a run in the fifth on an RBI single by center fielder Carlos Gomez and another in the sixth on second baseman Scooter Gennett’s solo home run.

”It feels like a different game playing from ahead, letting your pitcher know he’s got some room for error and let him be on the attack,“ Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”I thought we did a great job adding on. Braun’s play, just a little play hustling to first base got us a run. That’s a big play. A really big play.

“Scooter made a great defensive play to lead off the sixth against (Mets first baseman Lucas) Duda. Takes a leadoff runner off base. We played a good game all around for sure.”

In all, Milwaukee collected 10 hits and four runs off Colon, who went six innings and walked one while striking out three.

“They were really aggressive early in the count,” Colon said through his interpreter, bullpen coach Ricky Bones. “I mixed my location early in the game, and they were just able to connect really well.”

Grandson’s homer was his team-leading 11th of the season and second in as many games.

“We didn’t mount anything today outside of the home run and the double (by second baseman Ruben Tejeda) late,” Collins said. “That was about it.”

The Mets (36-37) fell below .500 for the first time since April 11, when they were 2-3.

“We made a couple of changes to the lineup today because lefties tend to hit Nelson, but they didn’t work,” Collins said. “Tomorrow, we’ll reassess where we’re at. We’ll have a couple of our guys back in there tomorrow, and we’ll see if we can get some big hits.”

NOTES: Mets 3B Daniel Murphy went 1-for-1 with a walk Wednesday in a rehab game in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Murphy has been sidelined since June 5 with a strained left quad. ... Mets manager Terry Collins gave some of his regulars a day off. OF Michael Cuddyer, INF Dilson Herrera and C Kevin Plawecki all got a break Wednesday and will be back in the lineup Thursday for the series finale at Milwaukee. ... Brewers LHP Will Smith has not allowed a run in 28 of his 32 appearances this season, including his last 13 in a row. Smith has held opponents to a .158 average on the season while striking out 36 in 26 2/3 innings but will continue working out of the bullpen for the time being, manager Craig Counsell said. ... The Mets have scored just nine runs and fell to 0-7 on their current road trip and 10-26 away from Citi Field this season. ... Milwaukee won a home series for just the second time this season.