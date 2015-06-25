Mets end seven-game skid with shutout

MILWAUKEE -- With one game left on a brutal road trip, the New York Mets found right-hander Jacob deGrom taking the mound on Thursday afternoon a most welcome sight after losing seven in a row while scoring a total of nine runs.

And, indeed, deGrom brought the skid to an end, spinning eight shutout innings while striking out seven as the Mets avoided a series sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

”I approach it like every other start,“ deGrom said. ”We got a couple of runs and I just tried to keep it at zero.

“I just go out there and try to keep us in the ballgame.”

The second-year starter has been stellar so far this season, but he has been especially dominant for the last few weeks. DeGrom came into the game with a 1.42 ERA in his last six starts.

“He’s got tremendous stuff,” New York manager Terry Collins said. “He knows how to use it. He’s legit. He’s not going through any sophomore slump. He’s making the adjustments he has to make and making pitches. Outstanding game.”

DeGrom retired the first seven Milwaukee batters in order before third baseman Hernan Perez reached on a one-out double in the third. He then closed out the inning with a groundout and a strikeout.

DeGrom took care of the next 11 batters in order before first baseman Adam Lind singled with two outs in the seventh. Left fielder Shane Peterson followed with what appeared to be a double to left, but the umpires reviewed the call and found that the ball landed foul. DeGrom threw six more pitches before Peterson singled to center, but he escaped any damage when shortstop Jean Segura popped out to shallow left center, ending the inning.

While deGrom (8-5) was cruising along, the punchless Mets struggled to cash in against Brewers right-hander Taylor Jungmann, who allowed four hits and two walks in five innings.

Jungmann got plenty of help from his defense, especially catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who threw out two runners attempting to steal. Lucroy also made a great catch in the second inning to tag out left fielder Michael Cuddyer, who was trying to score on a fly ball to center by shortstop Wilmer Flores.

Collins challenged home plate umpire Vic Carapazza’s call that Lucroy applied the tag in time, but after a lengthy review -- estimated to be four minutes and 13 seconds -- the call stood.

“It was a little longer than the other reviews that I’ve had,” Jungmann said. “I took some warm-up pitches and things like that, and keep my mind off of it. Whatever happens happens. We were on the winning side of that call, I guess, so it worked out.”

Jungmann allowed back-to-back singles before striking out deGrom to end the inning.

“He had to work hard, especially the first four innings,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We got some outs on the bases, got an out at the plate and a couple of caught stealings, but he made good pitches when he had to.”

New York finally scored in the sixth, taking a 1-0 lead on shortstop Wilmer Flores’ double off right-hander Michael Blazek (4-2).

The Mets added an insurance run in the seventh when first baseman Lucas Duda singled with the bases loaded. Left-hander Will Smith gave up the hit, but the run was charged to right-hander Jonathan Broxton, who continued his disappointing season by giving up three straight one-out singles in the seventh.

Milwaukee missed one last chance against deGrom in the eighth, wiping out a leadoff single by second baseman Scooter Gennett.

“He was good,” Counsell said. “You try to be aggressive, but it’s lots of early located pitches you don’t feel like you can get a good swing at. His fastball is explosive. It’s 95-96 (mph) and has some explosion at the end. He made quality pitches, a bunch of quality pitches.”

NOTES: Mets manager Terry Collins watched the final five innings from the dugout after being ejected by second base umpire Larry Vanover for arguing a call when CF Darrell Cecillani was caught stealing in the fourth. ... Collins declined to address reports that RHP prospect Steven Matz would join the team from Triple-A Las Vegas, telling reporters repeatedly that he would address the situation Friday. ... The Brewers won the series but failed to complete a sweep for the third time this season. Milwaukee’s last sweep came Aug. 15-17, 2014, when the Brewers took three in a row from the Dodgers in Los Angeles.