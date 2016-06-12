Davies powers Brewers to series split with Mets

MILWAUKEE -- Another day, another gem for Zach Davies.

The diminutive rookie right-hander continued his recent run of success Sunday, holding the New York Mets to one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven as the Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a series split with a 5-3 victory at Miller Park.

Davies got off to a rough start after being called up in mid-April, going 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA. Since then, though, he’s posting a 5-0 mark with a 2.61 ERA in his last seven starts and has allowed just two earned runs in 21 innings over his last three.

“I‘m just trying to be myself out there,” Davies said. “I‘m going into each start making sure I‘m getting my work in, but not trying to overthink anything or do too much.”

Davies was challenged right off the bat Sunday, loading the bases with just one out on an error, a base hit and a walk in the first inning. He got out of it, however, by striking out James Loney and getting Wilmer Flores to fly out to center.

Davies wouldn’t allow another base-runner until the seventh, when Kelly Johnson reached on a leadoff double and moved to third on a Loney single.

“The calls maybe didn’t go my way at first,” Davies said. “But I knew if I kept going after it, it would eventually get there and maybe they’d be a little more aggressive and put the ball in play.”

Milwaukee’s bullpen took over from there and let the Mets get on the board with three late runs before Jeremy Jeffress closed things down with a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

Davies also pitched in on offense, driving in a run with a second-inning sac fly then scoring one of his own in the fifth when he singled, moved to third on an error by Flores and came home on a sac fly by Ryan Braun.

The bottom of Milwaukee’s lineup carried much of the offensive load; Scooter Gennett had two hits and reached three times, as did center fielder Keon Broxton.

“They did a nice job, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of his Nos. 7-8-9 hitters. “Scooter and Keon and Zach contributed. You’re not necessarily to have the pitcher make that big of a contribution but he made a big contribution offensively today.”

All five Brewers runs came at the expense of Mets starter Steven Matz, who lost consecutive decisions for the first time this season after giving up nine hits with five strikeouts over six innings.

”He competed,“ acting manager Dick Scott said. ”He didn’t have a lot of help behind him at times but he competes well. He got us through six innings.

“He didn’t have his best stuff, but I thought he did a good job.”

Scott took over Sunday for Terry Collins, who was scheduled to spend the night at a Milwaukee hospital after reporting that he wasn’t feeling well upon arrival to the stadium.

Collins, 67, was checked out by the Brewers’ medical staff and taken to Froedert Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

“He just said he wasn’t feeling well,” assistant general manager John Ricco said after the game. “I wasn’t with him that much. He had the doctor with him and the EMTs. So, I don’t have any details as to really what was going on. Obviously, they wanted to take a look at him at the hospital. That’s what they did.”

Ricco told reporters before the game that the hospital trip was merely precautionary.

NOTES: Collins will not travel back to New York with the team; spending the night, instead, at a Milwaukee-area hospital. Ricco announced prior to the game that Collins was not feeling well and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after being evaluated by the Brewers team medical staff. Scott handled Collins’ duties Sunday against the Brewers. ... New York optioned RHP Logan Verrett to Triple-A Las Vegas Sunday morning and recalled RHP Erik Goeddel, who was in uniform and with the team in Milwaukee. ... The Brewers announced that RHP Matt Garza would be activated from the disabled list and start Tuesday at San Francisco. Garza had yet to pitch this season because of a strained right lat suffered in his final exhibition start. To clear room for Garza on the active roster, Milwaukee optioned struggling RHP Wily Peralta to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Peralta, Milwaukee’s Opening Day starter, was 3-7 with a 6.79 ERA in 13 starts this season.