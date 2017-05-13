Brewers pound Mets, Harvey

MILWAUKEE -- Eric Sogard spent all of the 2016 season on the sidelines, rehabbing from surgery on his left knee so when he finally got his call back to the big leagues Friday with the Milwaukee Brewers, he certainly made the most of his opportunity.

Sogard drew a pair of walks and belted a go-ahead, two-run home run Friday night, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-4 victory over the New York Mets at Miller Park.

"It's great to see," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He's been a good player in this league so to get back is good for him."

Signed to a minor league deal over the winter, Sogard performed well in spring training, batting .283 in 22 games but was the odd man out when the Opening Day roster was set and began the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs where he was batting .330 with 17 RBI and 5 stolen bases when he was called up after Ryan Braun landed on the disabled list.

He didn't have to wait long to see action, either as Counsell installed Sogard as his starting shortstop.

"It was a long travel day but just to get out there and contribute is definitely something special," Sogard said.

His sixth-inning home run was one of four hit by Brewers batters Friday and one of three to come at the expense of Mets starter Matt Harvey, who was making his first start since serving a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

"(It's) not the start I wanted to have, especially when we go into the fifth tied up and they send me back out there," said Harvey, who allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks while striking six over five-plus innings of work. "My job is to go out there and keep the game tied, give us a chance to really open things up after that. I got behind in the count, and just left the ball up in the middle of the plate, pretty much battling behind the count the whole game and that makes things a lot more difficult."

An RBI double by Jett Bandy gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and Hernan Perez, starting in left field in place of the injured Ryan Braun, made it a 2-0 game with a leadoff homer in the third -- his fifth of the season.

Brewers starter Garza got out of some early jams with a pair of double plays, but Neil Walker put the Mets on the board in the fourth with a two-out solo home run to right-center.

New York tied it up in the sixth. Asdrubal Cabrera reached on a two-out double, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Garza walked Jay Bruce, Walker singled to right, scoring Cabrera.

Bandy bailed Garza out by picking off Bruce at second, ending the inning.

"That was huge," said Garza, who held the Mets to two runs on five hits and struck out four over six innings. "It ended their threat in what was somewhat kind of going to a big inning, and he shut it down for us. It was awesome."

Harvey walked Keon Broxton to open the bottom of the frame, then hung an 0-2 fastball to Sogard, who slammed a homer to right and gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead.

Orlando Arcia followed, working the count to 3-1 before he connected on a fastball down the middle and sent it out to center for his fourth home run of the year, chasing Harvey.

"I thought tonight, after the first inning I said, 'Man, he's on', Mets manager Terry Collins said. "Then in the fifth inning I said, 'Hey, this might be just what he needs to get stretched out a little bit.' He got hit in the sixth. We've got work to do."

Milwaukee added one more in the inning, when Perez got caught in a rundown long enough for Jonathan Villar to score, then took a 7-2 lead in the seventh on a solo home run by Bandy.

The Mets scored a pair in the ninth against Jacob Barnes but Jared Hughes retired the final two batters for his first save of the season.

NOTES: The Brewers placed LF Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained left calf and selected the contract of INF Eric Sogard, who started at SS against the Mets. ... UTL Hernan Perez will see the majority of action in LF until Braun returns, manager Craig Counsell said. ... New York placed RHP Jeureys Familia on the 10-day disabled list Friday after he underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in his right shoulder. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Familia would miss at least "several months" and could be out for the remainder of the season. ... 1B Lucas Duda was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list to replace Familia on the roster.