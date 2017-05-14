Shaw's homer, 8-run fifth propel Brewers past Mets

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers' offense can bludgeon opponents with home runs or they can run up a pitcher's pitch count with a string of singles, doubles and small-ball.

On Saturday night, they did both in one big inning. Milwaukee loaded the bases with a string of singles and then cashed in with a double and a three-run homer from Travis Shaw to score eight runs in the fifth and cruise to an 11-4 victory over the New York Mets at Miller Park.

"I feel like we've done it with a lot of base hits, doubles and stuff," said Shaw, who had two of his three hits on the night in the inning. "Even when we're not hitting homers, we're still putting up runs."

The Brewers finished with 16 hits. Along with Shaw, Domingo Santana added three hits, Jonathan Villar finished with two RBI singles, and Keon Broxton and Jesus Aguliar notched two hits each.

All that offense helped Zach Davies (4-2) pick up his fourth consecutive victory, despite battling his command for five innings. Davies allowed four runs, seven hits and a walk with a home run and two hit batters.

"A couple of games, there were some battles with hitters, kind of drawing pitch counts up," Davies said. "Today, it was just not getting ahead. My stuff wasn't really working early on. I tried to stay with it and at least get through five, and I did that. I got bailed out."

Robert Gsellman (2-3) was charged with six runs (five earned), nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings.

"We are not seeing how good we know he can be," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We are not seeing that good sink, we are not seeing command of his secondary pitches.

"There is some concern there."

Gsellman worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to maintain New York's 3-2 lead.

Neil Walker added an insurance run with a solo home run in the fifth, but Gsellman loaded the bases to open the bottom half and gave up an RBI single to Keon Broxton, bringing his day to an end.

"It is pretty frustrating but just got to move forward," Gsellman said. "Like I said last time, wash it down the drain after I take a shower and move forward."

The Brewers weren't done yet.

Orlando Arcia drove in two more with a long single to the wall in left off Hansel Robles that put Milwaukee ahead 5-4 and pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar made it 7-4 with a two-run double to left.

Robles struck out Villar for the first out of the inning but walked Eric Thames, and Shaw broke the game open by crushing a 1-0 fastball to right for a three-run shot -- his eighth home run of the season.

"We started off with a good at-bat by Domingo, just getting a walk and some guys moving the line," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought that when they went to Robles, Arcia and Aguilar's at-bats, Arcia jumped right on him and Aggie had a really nice at-bat with two strikes. He threw him three straight sliders, but he still hung in there and got a base hit."

Milwaukee added one in the seventh on Villar's second RBI single of the day.

"A bunch of guys are doing good things," Counsell said.

NOTES: The Mets said RHP Jeurys Familia underwent a successful procedure to "repair a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery. He can begin throwing in six weeks but would require an additional 3-4 months of rehab before he can return to competitive pitching. ... Milwaukee RHP Corey Knebel, the leading candidate to take over ninth-inning duties after closer Neftali Feliz was moved to lower-leverage work, was unavailable for a second consecutive game as he recovers from a 41-pitch outing Thursday. ... Jose Reyes made his first career appearance in the outfield, playing one inning in center before moving to shortstop for the remainder of the game. ... Brewers 1B Eric Thames left the game in the sixth inning, but manager Craig Counsell said it was just to give Thames a bit of a breather. ... SS Asdrubal Cabrera left the game after reinjuring his left thumb. Mets manager Terry Collins said he expects to give Cabrera the day off Sunday in the series finale. ... The series concludes Sunday with Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (4-2. 5.30 ERA) facing Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.80).