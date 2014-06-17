Preview: Mets at Cardinals

St. Louis has been a miserable place to visit for the New York Mets in recent years, and this year’s trip isn’t off to a promising start. The Mets, who are 13-29 in St. Louis since 2001, look to buck that trend when they continue a three-game series against the host Cardinals on Tuesday. St. Louis has won four straight and seven of eight overall, while New York has dropped 10 of its last 13.

Despite the woes in St. Louis, which continued with a 6-2 defeat Monday, the Mets lead the season series 3-2 by virtue of taking three of four in New York in April. Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese will try to beat the Cardinals for the second time this season after limiting them to one run in 6 2/3 frames on April 23 in New York. He will look once again to outduel young right-hander Michael Wacha, who struck out 10 but lasted only four innings in the first clash.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (3-3, 2.54 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (4-5, 2.88)

Niese has not factored in the decision in any of his last four starts despite allowing two runs or fewer in each. He turned in his third straight quality start last time out, striking out eight and holding Milwaukee to one run over 7 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old is 4-1 with a 1.87 ERA in six starts against St. Louis and was the winner in his only career outing at Busch Stadium.

Wacha has taken the loss in his last two starts after going more than a month between defeats. The 22-year-old did not allow more than three runs in any of his first 13 starts this season but saw that streak end last time out, as he gave up four runs over five innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. Wacha is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against the Mets.

1. St. Louis 1B Matt Adams is 6-for-15 with a triple, three homers and six RBIs in four games since coming off the disabled list.

2. Cardinals OFs Matt Holliday and Allen Craig were among Monday’s stars at the plate but are a combined 3-for-20 with five strikeouts against Niese.

3. Mets 3B David Wright went 1-for-4 Monday and is 3-for-43 since June 3.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Mets 2