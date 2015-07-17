Preview: Mets at Cardinals

After winning four in a row and six of seven prior to the All-Star break, the New York Mets will test their mettle on Friday when they open a six-game road trip with the first of three contests at the St. Louis Cardinals. New York, which trails National League East-leading Washington by two games, will conclude the trek with three contests against the Nationals.

While the Mets’ pitching has been as good as advertised, their offense has been limited at best - with offseason acquisition Michael Cuddyer among four players receiving plenty of time in the lineup despite posting sub-.300 on-base percentages. Signed to a two-year, $21 million deal, the 36-year-old Cuddyer hasn’t provided much bang for the buck on the field as he deals with a bone bruise below his left kneecap. New York will need all hands on deck against St. Louis, which saw its lead over Pittsburgh in the NL Central trimmed to 2 1/2 games after losing three straight to the Pirates. All-Star Jhonny Peralta, who leads the team in average (.298), homers (13) and RBIs (46), collected two doubles among his four hits and two RBIs as the Cardinals split a four-game series at Citi Field on May 18-21.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.11 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (6-5, 2.90)

Syndergaard was downright spectacular in his outing last Friday, striking out a career-best 13 batters over eight innings in a 4-2 victory over Arizona. The 22-year-old rookie hasn’t fared well when he has left Citi Field, however, going 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA while allowing the opposition to bat .286 against him. Syndergaard, who has a 1.23 ERA over his last three trips to the mound, will be making his 12th start of the season and the first of his career versus St. Louis.

Lynn suffered his first loss since May 22 after surrendering five runs on nine hits in a season-low four innings of a 5-2 setback to Pittsburgh last Friday. The 28-year-old was making his fourth start since returning from the disabled list, and had yielded only two runs (one earned) in 19 innings over the first three. Lynn owns a 4-1 mark at home this season but is just 1-3 in his career versus the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter, who is batting .190 (24-for-126) since June 1, had a homer with four RBIs and five runs scored during his last four games.

2. New York’s last 15 runs scored came as a result of home runs.

3. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday (quadriceps strain), who has been sidelined since June 8, is expected to return from the disabled list for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Mets 1