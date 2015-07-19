Preview: Mets at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals traditionally have enjoyed a considerable advantage at Busch Stadium, posting a majors-best 33-11 record this season while winning 16 of their last 21 home meetings against the New York Mets. The Cardinals look to continue their dominance in the Gateway City and complete a three-game series sweep of the Mets when the teams reconvene on Sunday afternoon.

Randal Grichuk belted a pair of homers to highlight his six-RBI performance in St. Louis’ 12-2 rout of New York on Saturday. Grichuk is a blistering 9-for-15 in his last four contests and 2-for-3 with two extra-base hits against Sunday starter Jonathon Niese. It is uncertain if Jason Heyward will face Niese after the outfielder reached for his hamstring following his fifth hit on Saturday. While the Cardinals have rebounded from a brief stumble prior to the All-Star break, New York has sputtered out of the blocks to begin their 10-game stretch against all three National League division leaders. Michael Cuddyer homered among his three hits on Saturday to improve to 8-for-18 in his last five outings following an 0-for-11 stretch in his previous five tilts.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (5-8, 3.61 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tim Cooney (0-0, 4.34)

After a disastrous stretch, Niese has made great strides to turn his season around. The 28-year-old, who has recorded a 2.67 ERA over his last eight starts, seized his second straight victory after tossing 6 2/3 solid innings in a 5-3 triumph over Arizona last Sunday. Niese fell to 4-3 in his career versus St. Louis after getting blitzed for eight runs on 11 hits in five innings of a 10-2 setback on May 19.

Cooney will receive his fifth start of the season on Sunday as manager Mike Matheny elects to give his rotation an extra day’s rest. The 24-year-old has pitched well in his last three outings, permitting six earned runs in 16 2/3 innings. Cooney, who has yet to face the Mets in his young career, has kept the ball in the park in his each of his last two trips to the mound.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is 10-for-21 with two homers in his last five games.

2. Mets 2B Wilmer Flores was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday to fall to 3-for-25 versus the Cardinals this season.

3. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is 0-for-13 with four strikeouts in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Cardinals 2