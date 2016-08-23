Preview: Mets at Cardinals

Holding down the final wild card in the National League, the St. Louis Cardinals will face one of their pursuers when the New York Mets come to town for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night. The Cardinals return home off a 6-3 road trip that featured six wins in their final seven games.

St. Louis likes to rely on the long ball, coming out of the weekend with an NL-leading 173 homers after going deep four times in Sunday's series finale at Philadelphia. "It's not the only way we can score runs but it's our main way," Brandon Moss said of the team's home run prowess. "It's nice to have guys in the lineup who can change a game like that." Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup and provided a much-needed infusion of power for the Mets, clubbing three homers in his last two games in a series win at San Francisco. New York trails the Cardinals by 4 1/2 games for the final playoff slot as it wraps up a 10-game road trip.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-7, 5.30 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime García (10-8, 4.11)

The fifth spot in the rotation has been a nightmare for the Mets, who nonetheless will stick with Niese despite a day off on Monday. In his first start since he was re-acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, Niese lasted 4 2/3 innings and was touched for four runs and a pair of homers. Niese is 1-1 with a 7.31 ERA in three starts versus St. Louis this season, including a whopping .348 batting average against.

Garcia won his third consecutive start despite a rocky performance last time out in Houston, when he was tagged for three homers and permitted five runs in five innings. The 30-year-old Mexican was superb in his previous two turns, going eight innings in each one and yielding a combined two runs on nine hits. He gave up two earned runs in five innings in a loss at the Mets on July 26 to drop to 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis has 14 pinch-hit homers this season, tying the major league mark set by Arizona and San Francisco in 2001.

2. Cespedes has homered 42 times in 154 games for the Mets since his acquisition at last year's trade deadline.

3. The Cardinals established a franchise record Sunday with at least three extra-base hits in 14 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Mets 4