Cards reliever Greenwood beats Mets in debut

ST. LOUIS -- When Nick Greenwood jogged in from the St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen before the top of the fifth inning Monday night, he thought about his journey to Busch Stadium.

The 5 1/2 years in the minors. Being traded in July 2010 as a throw-in by the San Diego Padres as they chased a National League West title. Going 5-12 last year at two stops in the Cardinals’ chain with an ERA approaching 5.00.

It was all worth it for Greenwood, 26, after he won his major league debut with 3 1/3 effective relief innings as St. Louis beat the New York Mets 6-2.

“It was a long road to get here,” Greenwood said. “You can’t really prepare for that, especially here in St. Louis. I was thinking about all the struggles to get here.”

After walking center fielder Curtis Granderson, Greenwood erased the runner by inducing a double-play grounder from second baseman Daniel Murphy. No one else reached base against Greenwood until Murphy and third baseman David Wright stroked consecutive singles with one out in the eighth.

Manager Mike Matheny brought the hook with him to the mound, but he made Greenwood wait a few moments before taking the ball.

“I told him to sit there and enjoy it,” Matheny of the standing ovation Greenwood received from the sellout crowd of 42,808. “He didn’t have the road paved for him to get here. This kid has persevered. He kept pitching and improving.”

Greenwood earned his shot at the majors when the Cardinals skipped Adam Wainwright’s turn in the rotation because of the ace’s sore right elbow. Carlos Martinez made his first start of the year and was on a pitch count of about 60.

Martinez worked four innings and 59 pitches, allowing two hits and an unearned run with four walks and three strikeouts.

Greenwood’s 60 pitches not only won him a game, but kept St. Louis from taxing its bullpen heavily.

It didn’t hurt that the Cardinals (38-32) lit up New York starter Jacob deGrom (0-4) for 12 hits and six runs over 4 1/3 innings, knocking him out with five hits and four runs in the fifth.

Included in that outburst was a run-scoring single by left fielder Matt Holliday, his 1,000th career RBI.

“I mentioned it to him and he had a big smile on his face,” Matheny said of Holliday. “He realized it was a big accomplishment. He’s a big baseball fan. He knows what this means.”

Right fielder Allen Craig plated Holliday with a double, and first baseman Matt Adams lofted a triple to right to make it 5-1. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta tacked on an RBI single to send deGrom to the showers.

Center fielder Jon Jay started all three scoring rallies for St. Louis, going 2-for-3 with three runs and upping his average to .307. Craig collected three hits, including an RBI single in the first, and Adams finished with two hits, including a run-plating single that broke a 1-1 tie in the third.

The Mets (31-39) managed just five hits while losing for the 10th time in 13 games. Left fielder Eric Young, Jr. said it was tough to face two inexperienced pitchers.

“You have to learn on the fly,” he said of hitting against Martinez and Greenwood. “You gather info as the game goes on. Now we have them in the book for next time.”

Pinch hitter Chris Young delivered an RBI single in the eighth for New York, but St. Louis reliever Seth Maness got the last four outs for his first save.

As for the fresh-faced winner, it was a moment to savor.

“It was a pretty unbelievable night from start to finish,” Greenwood said.

NOTES: St. Louis signed its first-round draft pick Luke Weaver, a right-handed pitcher out of Florida State, to a deal calling for a slot-mandated $1.8 million bonus. The No. 27 overall pick, Weaver will start his pro career in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. ... The Mets activated OF Eric Young Jr. from the 15-day disabled list and started him in left field, batting ninth. He went 1-for-4. OF Andrew Brown, who hit .182 with two homers and seven RBIs in 44 at-bats, was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said that RHP Joe Kelly (torn hamstring) progressed enough that the team could activate him in the next two to three weeks. Kelly, who was the No. 5 starter to begin the season, was injured April 16 in Milwaukee trying to beat out an infield hit.