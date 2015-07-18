Rosenthal, Cardinals hang on for 3-2 win

ST. LOUIS -- For Trevor Rosenthal, it was another rough outing with the game on the line.

Unlike last weekend in Pittsburgh, though, the St. Louis Cardinals closer survived to push his team into the win column.

Fanning pinch-hitter John Mayberry Jr. with his 33rd pitch of the ninth inning on Friday night, Rosenthal notched his 27th save in 29 chances as St. Louis held off the New York Mets 3-2 at sold-out Busch Stadium.

After giving up a tying run in the 10th inning of a 14-inning loss Saturday night and then blowing the save in a 6-5, 10-inning loss on Sunday night against the Pirates, Rosenthal walked the tightrope again in his first outing after the All-Star break.

“You want to go out and have nine pitches and three strikeouts every outing,” Rosenthal said. “But it happens. It’s part of the game.”

New York didn’t exactly batter Rosenthal around the ballpark. First baseman Lucas Duda grounded a one-out single past diving second baseman Kolten Wong and catcher Kevin Plawecki singled off the glove of Wong, who ranged near the right field line in an attempt to haul in the pop fly.

Related Coverage Preview: Mets at Cardinals

After a two-out wild pitch moved both runners up, shortstop Ruben Tejada’s dribbler eked past Rosenthal for an RBI infield single that pushed pinch-runner Eric Campbell to third.

But on his ninth pitch to Mayberry, Rosenthal iced him with an 88 mph changeup -- the same pitch he bounced past catcher Yadier Molina on the wild pitch.

“If Yadi feels confident with it, I‘m confident with it,” Rosenthal said.

It preserved the Cardinals’ 32nd win in 43 home games, boosting their record to 57-33 and putting them 3 1/2 games ahead of second place Pittsburgh in the National League Central.

It also put starter Lance Lynn (7-5) back in the win column. After starting the game by yielding a 418-foot homer to right fielder Curtis Granderson, Lynn dominated the punchless Mets for the remainder of the night.

Entering the game with a measly .233 team batting average, New York (47-43) managed just two more hits and a walk until Lynn departed after the seventh inning. Lynn fanned nine, the fourth time he has done it this year.

“I threw a 3-1 heater down the middle and he did what he’s supposed to do with it,” Lynn said of Granderson. “Once I started getting ahead in the count, I was good to go.”

St. Louis finally cracked Mets starter Noah Syndergaard (4-5) in the sixth. Wong manufactured the first run with a bloop single, then stole second and moved to third on Plawecki’s throwing error before scoring on a groundout by third baseman Matt Carpenter.

One out later, shortstop Jhonny Peralta cracked his 14th homer of the year, just over the glove of left fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis, and the Cardinals were ahead for good.

Syndergaard gave up five hits and two runs in his seven innings, walking one and fanning six as he lowered his ERA to 3.05.

“I‘m getting more confident in pitching on the road,” said Syndergaard, who fell to 0-4 in away starts. “I had the confidence I needed to start the second half on a high note but fell short tonight.”

St. Louis center fielder Peter Bourjos, inserted for defense in the top of the eighth, gave his team the insurance run that made the difference in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to center that scored Wong.

New York manager Terry Collins watched that one from his office. He was booted by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild in the top of the seventh for arguing balls and strikes, his third ejection of the year.

“We looked up at the end of the game and we had a chance to win,” Collins said.

NOTES: St. Louis activated LF Matt Holliday (right quad) from the 15-day DL on Friday and placed him in the lineup, batting third. LHP Nick Greenwood was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Holliday, who was hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs before his injury on June 8 in Colorado. ... New York C Travis d‘Arnaud (left elbow) took a few swings in batting practice on Friday and caught, but there is no timetable for his return from an injury suffered June 20 in a home plate collision with Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski. ... Cardinals LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) won’t start until at least next weekend. LHP Tim Cooney will take his turn in the rotation on Sunday.