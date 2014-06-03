Preview: Mets at Cubs

After taking four of five from one struggling National League representative, the visiting New York Mets look to continue their good fortune on Tuesday when they open a three-game set against the sputtering Chicago Cubs. The Mets appear to have righted the ship by going 6-1 after firing former hitting coach Dave Hudgens. Wilmer Flores belted a grand slam to highlight a six-RBI performance as New York cruised to an 11-2 triumph over Philadelphia on Monday.
While the Mets are ascending, the cellar-dwelling Cubs hope they’ve hit rock bottom after suffering their fourth loss in five games with a 9-0 drubbing by Milwaukee on Sunday. The downward spiral has made trade speculation run rampant in the Chicago locker room. “There’s a lot of talk going on,” right-hander Jeff Samardzija said after permitting a season-high eight runs against the Brewers on Sunday. “I‘m not saying it gets to you - it’s part of the job. Whatever is on the outside doesn’t matter.”
TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Chicago
PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (2-5, 4.31 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (1-1, 3.20)
Wheeler recorded his first win since April 14 in scintillating fashion, striking out the first five batters he faced before fanning nine in 6 1/3 innings versus the Phillies on Thursday. The 24-year-old allowed one run on four hits and reached the six-inning plateau for the fourth time in his last five starts. Wheeler has yet to face the Cubs in his young career.
Arrieta matched a season high by yielding four runs on seven hits in six innings in a 4-0 setback to San Francisco last Tuesday. The 28-year-old has kept the ball in the yard, permitting just one homer in 25 1/3 innings while seeing his pitch count elevated from a conservative total in his first three starts. Arrieta lost his lone career appearance versus the Mets, surrendering four runs in seven innings.
1. Chicago closer Hector Rondon is expected to return from paternity leave on Tuesday. He became a first-time father on Friday when his wife delivered a son.
2. New York 2B Daniel Murphy, who had two hits and two runs scored on Monday, is batting a robust .315 in his career versus the Cubs.
3. Chicago SS Starlin Castro has reached safely in each of his last 16 games at home, going 21-for-62 during that stretch.
PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cubs 3