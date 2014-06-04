FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Mets at Cubs
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Mets at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs harnessed a rare bit of late-inning magic in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting New York Mets, and they’ll try to capitalize on the momentum when the series continues Wednesday. The Cubs rallied for a 2-1 win Tuesday, improving to 4-10 in one-run games and 1-28 when trailing after eight innings. The Mets have gotten used to nail-biters - they’ve played four one-run games in their last five contests, including a pair of walk-off losses.

New York is still one of the hotter teams in the National League, having won six of its last eight, but the Mets were an alarming 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 men Tuesday. Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson will try to keep New York’s bats at bay. Jackson has pitched better at home this season, going 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts after posting a 4-8 mark at Wrigley Field a year ago.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Daisuke Matsuzaka (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (3-5, 4.81)

Matsuzaka has been fairly effective as a reliever this season and he gets his second crack at the starting rotation. He made a spot start in the second game of a doubleheader with Arizona on May 25, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs and three hits over six innings to earn the win. The 33-year-old from Japan is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in one start against the Cubs - he allowed three runs in six innings in a loss to them in 2012.

Jackson turned in a promising start May 17 against Milwaukee, striking out 11 over seven scoreless frames, but has since endured back-to-back losses. After a terrible outing at San Diego last week, the 30-year-old gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings in a loss at San Francisco on Wednesday. Jackson is 2-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jackson has not yet allowed a homer in 31 1/3 innings at Wrigley Field in 2014. ... The Mets rank 14th among 15 NL teams with 40 homers in 41 games.

2. Mets 1B Lucas Duda is 7-for-23 with two homers during a seven-game hitting streak. Duda is 2-for-11 against Jackson.

3. Cubs C John Baker is 0-for-13 throwing out base stealers this season after allowing two stolen bases in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Cubs 4

