Preview: Mets at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs don’t have a series sweep to their credit since last July, but they can change that with a third straight win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday. After a 2-1 walk-off win in the opener, Chicago rallied from an early three-run hole for a 5-4 victory Wednesday to move within a win of its first sweep since taking three in San Francisco from July 26-28. The Cubs haven’t swept the Mets in a three-game set since April 23-25, 2004, though they did sweep two games in 2008. The Mets entered the series as one of the league’s hottest teams, having won three straight and six of seven, but they have been unable to deliver clutch hits in Chicago. New York is 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series and has stranded 10 men in each of the first two games. The young Cubs are beginning to show some poise in close games — they’ve won three of their last four one-run contests after going 2-9 in their first 11 such games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-2, 2.42 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (5-5, 5.15)

The rookie deGrom has recorded quality starts in each of the first four outings of his career but doesn’t yet have a win to show for it. He racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts and didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth last time out but wound up with a no-decision after giving up a three-run homer to Ryan Howard in the seventh. His two weaknesses have been walks (12) and home runs (four), but he has 25 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Wood had his three-start winning streak snapped with an awful outing Friday at Milwaukee, allowing seven runs and 10 hits while lasting just 2 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old has yielded five or more runs in four of his last seven starts after doing so only twice in 32 outings last season. Wood is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA in four starts against the Mets, with both wins coming in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York LF Curtis Granderson has reached base in 17 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the majors.

2. Chicago’s bullpen has pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings in the series, allowing four hits and two walks.

3. Seven Mets players have faced Wood, going a combined 10-for-52 with 10 strikeouts. David Wright (4-for-12) and Chris Young (3-for-11) have accounted for seven of the 10 hits.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cubs 3