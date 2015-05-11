Preview: Mets at Cubs

The surprising New York Mets seem to have rebounded from their first rough patch of the season and aim for their third straight win and their fifth in six games when they open a four-game road series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Mets lost three straight series before sweeping two games from Baltimore and taking two of three in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Cubs return home after a rocky road trip in which they lost five of seven to division rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee. Chicago has dropped seven of its last nine overall and has lost three straight series. Mets’ right-hander Jacob deGrom aims for his first road win of the season after ending up on the losing end of his first two starts away from home. New York has won only one series at Wrigley Field since 2007.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom 3-3, 2.95 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (2-2, 4.04)

After losing consecutive starts, deGrom bounced back in a big way last time out. The 26-year-old piled up a season-high nine strikeouts and allowed one run over seven innings to beat Baltimore. The only previous time deGrom faced the Cubs was June 5 of last season, when he allowed four runs in five innings in a no-decision at Wrigley Field.

Lester aims to win his third straight start after a pair of solid outings against division rivals. The 31-year-old threw seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee on May 1 and followed it up with a win over St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing four runs (one earned) over seven frames. Lester has faced the Mets only once — as a rookie in 2006 — and allowed two runs over five innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Juan Lagares is hitting just .238 on the road compared to .328 at home.

2. The Cubs are 12-2 when their starter records a quality start and 3-13 when they fail to do so.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson, who homered on Sunday, is 11-for-40 with 15 strikeouts versus Lester.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cubs 3