Preview: Mets at Cubs

Terrific starting pitching has carried the New York Mets during their hot start to the season, and they’re about to add another potential weapon to the arsenal. Highly touted right-hander Noah Syndergaard is set for his major-league debut Tuesday when the Mets face the host Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game series.

Syndergaard, a first-round pick in the 2010 draft, joins an impressive starting rotation that already includes young guns Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom. The Cubs haven’t won consecutive games since a four-game winning streak from April 24-28, but they have a chance to change that after claiming a 4-3 win in the series opener. Chicago managed only six hits in the opener but made them count, getting back-to-back homers from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in a three-run first inning. The Cubs are trying to end a streak of three straight series losses.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), CSN Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (NR) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (3-3, 3.41 ERA)

Syndergaard gets the call to fill in while Dillon Gee (groin) is on the disabled list, but if all goes well he could stick in the rotation. Syndergaard has been a dominant force throughout his time in the minors, averaging more than a strikeout per inning in his pro career. The 22-year-old is 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Las Vegas this season and has more strikeouts (34) than walks and hits combined (28).

Arrieta has lost two straight starts and has failed to get through six innings in both. The 29-year-old gave up a season-high five runs (four earned) in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at St. Louis last time out. Arrieta is 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA in three career starts against the Mets and allowed only one run in 11 2/3 innings over two meetings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 13-2 when their starter records a quality start and 3-13 when they fail to do so.

2. New York CF Juan Lagares went 0-for-3 Monday, dropping his batting average in road games to .227, compared to .328 at home.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson is 9-for-25 with three homers versus Arrieta.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Mets 2