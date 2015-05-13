Preview: Mets at Cubs

The New York Mets have found the confines of Wrigley Field rather unfriendly in recent years, and they hope to avoid a sixth consecutive loss there when they continue a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series and are trying to win their seventh series in the Mets’ last eight visits to Chicago.

The Mets have slumped at the plate of late, scoring three or fewer runs in 11 of their last 14 games including a 6-1 loss on Tuesday. They hope to generate some more run support for star right-hander Matt Harvey, who gets the ball on Wednesday opposite veteran right-hander Jason Hammel. Cubs rookie Kris Bryant has found his power stroke in the series, homering in consecutive games and in three of his last four contests after failing to go deep once in his first 20 big-league games. Fellow rookie Addison Russell has reached base in 15 straight games and 17 of the first 19 contests in his major-league career.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (New York), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-1, 3.52)

Harvey’s return from Tommy John surgery has been wildly successful, as the 26-year-old has recorded quality starts in five of his first six outings this season. He won each of his first five outing before taking a tough-luck loss on Friday, when he gave up three runs over six innings in a 3-1 defeat at Philadelphia. Harvey’s only previous turn against the Cubs came in 2013, when he allowed two runs and five hits over 7 1/3 innings in a win at Wrigley Field.

Hammel has recorded three straight quality starts and won his last two decisions. The 32-year-old has faced Milwaukee in his last two turns and picked up the win Friday, holding the Brewers to two runs and five hits over seven innings while racking up a season-high eight strikeouts. Hammel has struggled against the Mets, going 0-3 with a 6.33 ERA in four career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 14-2 when their starting pitchers record a quality start and 3-13 when they fail to do so.

2. Only four active Mets have faced Hammel, but OF Curtis Granderson (6-for-17, two homers) and INF Daniel Murphy (4-for-8) have enjoyed success against him.

3. Cubs LF Chris Coghlan, who hit a two-run homer Tuesday, is 3-for-5 with a double versus Harvey.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Cubs 2