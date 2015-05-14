Preview: Mets at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs aim for their first four-game sweep of the New York Mets since 1992 when the teams wrap up their set Thursday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs notched a pair of one-run victories in the series already, including a 2-1 victory Wednesday in which they scored in the eighth and ninth against New York’s bullpen.

The Cubs have dominated when the Mets come to visit, winning seven straight home games against New York and taking seven of the last eight series at Wrigley. Cubs left-hander Travis Wood hopes to continue his strong pitching at home, where he is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA on two starts this season compared to an 0-2 mark and 7.72 ERA in four road starts. Keeping the ball in the park has been a problem for Wood, who has surrendered six homers in his last four starts. The Mets have struggled at the plate of late, scoring three runs or fewer in five of their past six contests and 12 of their last 15.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jon Niese (3-2, 1.95 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (2-2, 4.96)

Niese has allowed more than one earned run only once in his six starts this season and has recorded two straight quality starts. The 28-year-old was excellent last time out, holding Philadelphia to two unearned runs and five hits over seven innings. Niese has struggled against the Cubs, going 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA in eight career starts.

Wood’s ERA has spiked after back-to-back rough outings, and the Cubs have lost his last two starts. The 28-year-old lasted only four innings Saturday at Milwaukee and was tagged for six runs (four earned) and six hits. Wood is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is hitting .458 against left-handed pitchers this season, but is 1-for-11 in his career versus Niese.

2. Mets INF Daniel Murphy is 14-for-42 in 11 games this month after going 16-for-81 in April.

3. Chicago rookie 2B Addison Russell went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday and has reached safely in 16 straight games and 18 of his first 20 big-league contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Cubs 2