Preview: Mets at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs let an opportunity slip away, but they’ll get a quick shot at redemption in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting New York Mets on Wednesday. The Cubs had the bases loaded with no outs in the ninth inning Tuesday before Jeurys Familia slammed the door for a 2-1 Mets' win and evened the series at a game apiece.

The win snapped an eight-game regular-season losing streak at Wrigley Field for the Mets, who have won five of six against the Cubs this season after sweeping them in the National League Championship Series last October. It also preserved an incredible streak for Familia, who has converted 49 consecutive save chances dating to last July, including all 33 this season. The Mets will send right-hander Bartolo Colon to the mound in hopes he can duplicate his performance of July 2, when he beat the Cubs in New York, allowing two runs and four hits over six frames. Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks to continue his outstanding performance at home, where he is 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) this season.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (New York), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-4, 3.11 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (8-6, 2.41)

The Mets have won seven of the last eight games Colon has started, including three straight. The 43-year-old retired 13 straight to start the game Friday at Philadelphia and wound up allowing three unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Colon has faced the Cubs seven times, going 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA, but is pitching at Wrigley Field for only the second time — the first since 2003.

Hendricks matched his career-high for wins when he beat Texas on Friday, holding the Rangers to three hits over six scoreless innings. The 26-year-old has posted a 0.87 ERA over his last six outings – five starts – and the Cubs have won each of his last five starts. Hendricks has been dominant in two starts against the Mets, allowing one run and six hits over 13 innings in a pair of wins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 2B/OF Ben Zobrist is 8-for-16 with four home runs versus Colon.

2. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera is 8-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago C/OF Willson Contreras has reached base in 26 of his first 27 games with a plate appearance.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Cubs 4