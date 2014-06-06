Wood helps Cubs win with his bat

CHICAGO -- Travis Wood missed a chance for his sixth win but a big night at the plate sure helped compensate.

The Cubs left-handed starter went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and an RBI fielder’s choice as the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 7-4 victory on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

“We all know that Woody can swing the bat,” said Cubs manager Rick Renteria, who joked before the game about moving Wood up in the order. “It’s nice, obviously, it was big for us. He helped his own cause (with the homer) and went out there grounded out (for an RBI), giving us a chance to win.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning and left fielder Junior Lake added a two-run triple in the eighth to pad the lead.

Rizzo’s homer to right field -- his 11th home run of the season -- came on a 3-1 pitch from Mets right-handed reliever Vic Black to break a 4-4 tie.

Cubs reliever Justin Grimm (2-2) got the win despite giving up two runs in the seventh. Right-hander Neil Ramirez pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Black (1-1) took the loss after working 1 2/3 innings, giving up one run and one hit while striking out three.

The three-game sweep was the Cubs’ first over the Mets at Wrigley Field since April 23-25, 2004. The Mets have now lost three straight after entering the series with a three-game winning streak and six wins in seven games.

“We came in here on a high note and just couldn’t get it done here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us in San Francisco and get after it tomorrow night.”

Trailing 4-0, the Mets broke through in the sixth as shortstop Ruben Tejada’s RBI single scored left fielder Andrew Brown. Center fielder Chris Young then lined a base hit to center to bring second baseman Wilmer Flores home.

Mets starter Jacob deGrom was lifted for a pinch hitter to start the sixth after allowing four earned runs and five hits. He struck out three and walked three in a no-decision.

“We make a couple of plays and he does fine,” Collins said. “It wasn’t Jake’s best outing by any means, but I think it was fine.”

Brown tied the score at 4 in the seventh when he sent Grimm’s 2-1 pitch to left for a two-run homer that also drove in first baseman Eric Campbell.

The Mets challenged again in the eighth with runners on first and third with two out. But Cubs reliever Pedro Strop got third baseman David Wright on an inning-ending grounder to third.

Cubs left fielder Junior Lake padded the lead with a two-run triple in the eighth that scored second baseman Darwin Barney and pinch-hitter Emilio Bonifacio. Lake was called out at the plate when he tried to advance on a bobbled throw.

Wood threw 92 pitches and allowed two runs and five hits while striking out three and walking five in only his second no-decison outing of the season.

“It was a good day,” Wood said. “Big hit there in the second and I was fortunate to get a glove on a ball that was going up the middle and went for a double play (in the first). But bottom line is five walks can’t happen.”

Flores was 2-for-4 and Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena and Barney also had two hits apiece.

The Cubs scored three runs off deGrom in the second, starting with Valbuena scoring on catcher Eli Whiteside’s sacrifice to left. Valbuena bolted for home and initially was called out after a throw from Brown to catcher Travis d‘Arnaud.

The call was reversed upon review, as Valbuena touched home plate ahead of d‘Arnaud’s tag.

Wood followed with a two-run homer to left on deGrom’s first pitch. It was Wood’s second homer of the season and the eighth of his career.

Wood collected another RBI in the fourth when he grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Barney beating the threw to the plate for a 4-0 lead.

The Cubs honored the memory of former manager Don Zimmer with a pregame moment of silence. Zimmer, who died Wednesday at age 83, spent 66 years in organized baseball and managed the Cubs from 1988 to 1991. He guided Chicago to a 1989 division title.

NOTES: The Mets officially recalled OF Andrew Brown from Triple-A Las Vegas. He hit .359 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 games in the minors. New York designated RHP Buddy Carlyle for assignment to clear a roster spot for Brown. ... The Cubs officially announced a seven-year agreement that moves radio broadcasts from longtime home WGN-AM to WBBM-AM beginning in 2015. The deal also includes promotional initiatives across seven CBS stations in Chicago. ... Elias Sports Bureau said the 13 pitchers used by the Cubs and Mets on Wednesday were the most in a nine-inning game at Wrigley Field since April 17, 2001, excluding games after Sept. 1 when rosters expand. ... Chicago RHP Jason Hammel (6-2, 2.78 ERA) has not allowed a home run in 44 2/3 innings. He starts Friday against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field.