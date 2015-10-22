Murphy powers Mets to sweep of Cubs

CHICAGO -- Daniel Murphy is at a loss to explain his power surge and record-setting run of postseason homers.

The Mets aren’t complaining, though, not after Murphy slugged one of the team’s three homers in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday that gave New York a berth in the World Series.

The Mets completed a four-game National League Championship Series sweep to seal their fifth trip to the World Series and first since 2000.

The National League champs will meet either the Royals or the Blue Jays when the Fall Classic opens Tuesday in Kansas City or Toronto.

Murphy clubbed his seventh home run of the postseason -- a two-run shot to center in the eighth inning -- to set a major league postseason record with homers in six consecutive games.

The old mark of five games was set by outfielder Carlos Beltran with the Houston Astros in 2004.

The 30-year-old second baseman, who went 4-for-5 with two runs, was selected the series MVP. Murphy hit .529 (9-for-17) with four homers and six RBIs in the sweep.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to contribute to what we’ve been able to do,” Murphy said. “I really can’t explain it. It’s just a complete blessing, and that’s the only way I can describe it.”

Mets manager Terry Collins, 66, will be in the World Series for the first time after a lifetime chasing the dream.

”I‘m sitting there tonight (in the dugout) thinking, ‘Holy (cow), now you’re in it after all these years,'“ he said. ”It was worth the wait. It was worth all the work, to see what it takes.

“I just sat there and said, wow, this might be the finest group of guys I’ve ever been around.”

New York first baseman Lucas Duda (three hits, five RBIs) and catcher Travis d‘Arnaud set the table with back-to-back, first-inning home runs, and Mets right-handed starter Steven Matz allowed one run in a 4 2/3-inning no-decision in front of an announced crowd of 42,227 at Wrigley Field.

Four Mets relievers handled the Cubs the rest of the way, allowing just two runs.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon (1-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

”That was a pretty impressive four games they played against us,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose team never led in the series. ”They did not let us up for air at any point.

“Their domination of the early part of the game and their pitching was impressive. They played well, they didn’t make mistakes.”

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer-- his first of the series -- with no outs in the eighth off right-handed reliever Tyler Clippard.

Chicago left-hander Jason Hammel (0-1) worked just 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on four hits.

The Cubs bowed out after a 97-win regular season, an NL wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and an NL Division Series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning while scoring four runs with two outs.

Duda sent a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for his first postseason homer -- a three-run shot that scored right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Yoenis Cespedes.

D‘Arnaud then launched a 0-1 pitch to right for his third homer of the playoffs, giving the Mets a 4-0 lead.

After Hammel exited in the second inning, left-handed reliever Travis Wood gave up a two-out double to Duda that scored third baseman David Wright and Murphy for a 6-0 Mets lead.

Wood worked 1 2/3 innings and was charged with one run and two hits while striking out three and walking one.

Matz escaped a fourth-inning jam after Chicago got its first two hits while loading the bases.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber brought right fielder Jorge Soler home from third with a fielder’s choice grounder that trimmed the deficit to 6-1. However, the Cubs scored no more as shortstop Javier Baez popped out in foul territory to end the inning.

Chicago had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth, including a misplayed popup that dropped fair for center fielder Dexter Fowler. That marked the end for Matz, who was replaced by Colon. The 43-year-old right-hander struck out Bryant.

Cespedes left the game in the bottom of the second due to left shoulder soreness.

“Cespedes’ shoulder is going to be OK,” Collins said. “They didn’t think there was any damage. They thought an injection would calm it down in a day, so he’ll be ready.”

NOTES: New York’s bullpen had not allowed a run in its last five-plus postseason games spanning 16 innings before RHP Tyler Clippard served up a two-run homer to Cubs 3B Kris Bryant in the eighth inning. ... Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber’s five postseason home runs are a franchise rookie record and the second most by a rookie with any team. ... The last time the Cubs were down 0-3 in a best-of-seven series, they were swept in the 1938 World Series by the New York Yankees.