Rizzo, Hendricks propel Cubs past Mets

CHICAGO -- Kyle Hendricks said that when things are going well even some bad pitches will often have no ill effects.

At least that was the case on Wednesday as the rebounding Chicago Cubs breezed to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game Wrigley Field series. The win was Chicago's fifth in seven games since just before the All Star break.

"I wasn't too sharp with my fastball command and I got away with some pitches," said Hendricks, who started and improved to 9-6 as he struck out seven in six-plus scoreless innings for his fourth straight win. "It seems to go that way when things are going in your favor and you get away with some bad pitches."

Anthony Rizzo homered twice as the Cubs (57-37) claimed two wins in the three-game series while the Mets (50-44) suffered their second loss in three contests.

"It's just what we want to do - win series - one series at a time, one game at a time," said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4 and collected his 23rd and 24th home runs of the season.

Rizzo now ranks second in the National League behind teammate and home run leader Kris Bryant (25).

Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon (8-5) was chased in the fifth inning after giving up Rizzo's second homer of the afternoon, a three-run shot to right field.

"I think mentally I wasn't all there and I paid the consequences," Colon said. "In New York, I pitched a little better. Today they took advantage of my mistakes."

The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Colon gave up a single and walked two batters to set up Addison Russell's two-out double to left that drove in Bryant and Willson Contreras.

The Mets threatened in the second with Travis d'Arnaud perched at third with one out, but Juan Lagares grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In between, Hendricks struck out the side in the first and third innings.

Rizzo made it 3-0 in the third with a one-out home run deep into the right-field bleachers. His 23rd of the season - a solo shot - came on a 2-0 pitch.

New York hit Hendricks for three straight singles in the fourth with two outs. The last - a liner to center by Kelly Johnson who went 4-for-4 on the day - sent James Loney around third and barreling for home as Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward fired a perfect strike to catcher Miguel Montero for a tag at the plate.

"Big play," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Jason's throw to the plate - and a great play by Miggy on the tag. That was a tweener hop, a bad hop. He got himself in position, caught it and made the tag. Outstanding play."

Rizzo homered again in the fifth, this time with Bryant aboard, for a 5-0 Cubs lead. His 24th homer of the season gave Rizzo his second multi-homer game of the year and 11th of his career.

Colon gave up two more singles in the inning before being pulled for left-hander Antonio Bastardo with one out and Cub runners on first and third.

Bastardo gave up a two-out infield single to Javier Baez, allowing Contreras to score for a 6-0 lead.

Colon gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings while walking two and striking out one.

Hendricks departed in the seventh with one out for right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. and Mets runners at first and third.

Edwards' second pitch got Michael Conforto to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Hendricks allowed seven hits and walked just one over 6 1/3 innings.

Wilmer Flores ended the shutout with an eighth-inning homer run off Cubs left-handed reliever Travis Wood that also scored Jose Reyes.

Flores faced Hendricks three ties including a first inning strikeout.

"He doesn't give you many pitches," Flores said. "Today, maybe I got one or two pitches he puts the ball wherever he wants - changeup, sinker - he just hit his spots."

NOTES: The New York players donned vintage 1986 road uniforms for Wednesday's finale to celebrate this weekend's Hall of Fame inductions, including former Mets C Mike Piazza. ... RHP Jeurys Familia, who extended a Mets franchise record with his 49th consecutive career save on Tuesday, needs two to match Jose Valverde for third on the all-time major-league list. ... The Mets have Thursday off before opening a three-game weekend series in Miami. RHP Logan Verrett (3-6, 4.21 ERA) faces Marlins LHP Adam Conley (6-5, 3.61 ERA). ... Cubs starters have averaged a 1.82 ERA and have held opponents to a .182 average going once through the five-man rotation since the All Star break. The same group posted an 8.81 ERA in July's first 10 games. ... Rehab assignments for outfielders Jorge Soler and Dexter Fowler at Triple-A Iowa were rained out on Tuesday. They'll try again on Wednesday, with Fowler tentatively set to be reactivated by week's end. ... The Cubs have an off-dayon Thursday and open a three-game series in Milwaukee on Friday with RHP Jason Hammel (8-5, 3.34 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-7, 3.39 ERA).