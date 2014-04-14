Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks knew they’d face an uphill battle when they lost ace Patrick Corbin to season-ending elbow surgery coming out of spring training, but they likely didn’t expect to face what’s confronted them thus far this season. The Diamondbacks attempt to snap out of it Monday, when they open a three-game series against the visiting New York Mets - a team with their own pitching woes following a 14-2 loss Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Diamondbacks entered Sunday with a league-high ERA of 5.88 and proceeded to give up eight runs to the Dodgers, who left town with a three-game sweep.

The problems for both teams aren’t limited to pitching, as the Mets are getting very little offense from David Wright (.228, one home run) and Curtis Granderson (.159, one home run), and if the duo isn’t driving the ball, New York isn’t scoring many runs. Arizona’s Mark Trumbo hit a three-run blast in Sunday’s loss to end a five-game drought. The long ball hasn’t necessarily been the answer for the Diamondbacks, however, as they’re just 1-5 when Trumbo homers.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Zack Wheeler (0-2, 5.73 ERA) vs. Arizona RH Josh Collmenter (0-0, 2.25)

It took Wheeler until his ninth major-league start last season to suffer his second loss, but he’s already reached that total this season. He bounced back from his second loss a year ago to beat the Diamondbacks with a one-run, six-hit effort over 6 1/3 innings of the 4-1 victory, and he’ll look to do the same Monday. Wheeler likely will be careful with Arizona No. 2 hitter Aaron Hill, who belted a solo home run off him to account for the only run last August.

Collmenter will make his first start since 2011 after the Diamondbacks decided to send left-hander Randall Delgado to the bullpen following back-to-back unimpressive starts earlier this month. Collmenter went 10-10 with a 3.38 ERA while starting 24 of his 31 appearances in 2011 and went on to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. He was demoted to the bullpen following an 0-2 start in 2012 and has been there ever since.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF Gerardo Parra and 1B Paul Goldschmidt converted the first 9-3 putout in franchise history Sunday against the Dodgers.

2. The Mets have allowed 21 home runs this season.

3. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy is hitless in his last 11 at-bats, dropping his average from .371 to .256.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Diamondbacks 4