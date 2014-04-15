Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

The New York Mets will try to feast on the Arizona Diamondbacks and their struggling pitching staff for another night when the teams meet Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game series in the desert. The Mets matched their season-high run total in a 7-3 victory in Monday’s series opener, handing Arizona its fourth straight loss. The Diamondbacks have the highest ERA in the majors at 5.96, while New York and its National League-worst .218 batting average produced 13 hits Monday.

There was some bothersome news from the series opener for New York as outfielders Curtis Granderson and Juan Lagares each departed early with injuries. Granderson slammed into the outfield wall chasing a double by Miguel Montero in the first inning, stayed in the game for a while but later departed for X-rays of his left wrist that were negative, and Lagares left with a hamstring pull that appears more long term than Granderson’s injury. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two more hits Monday to raise his average to .333, and his numbers are on the same trajectory as last season, when he hit .317 with 36 home runs and 125 RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jenrry Mejia (1-0, 4.09 ERA) vs. Arizona RH Bronson Arroyo (1-0, 4.82)

Mejia is getting a chance to be a full-time member of the starting rotation, but results have been mixed. The 24-year-old Dominican has been stung by one big inning in his two starts but he continues to walk the tightrope with nine walks in 11 innings. He walked the leadoff batter on four pitches in his last start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, but dodged that bullet before receiving a no-decision in the Mets’ 6-4 victory.

Arroyo will probably be happy to see a team other than the Giants after making his first two starts of the season against San Francisco. He has continued to pitch well against the Giants in his career, though, but owns even better results against the Mets, posting an 8-3 record and 3.63 ERA while holding their hitters to a .235 average. Arroyo, who last faced New York in June 2012, has three complete games in his career against the Mets and has lasted at least eight innings on five occasions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright has a six-game hitting streak, his longest since September 2012

2. Mets OF Andrew Brown, who took over for Granderson on Monday, hit a three-run homer Opening Day while starting in place of Chris Young

3. Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings has been picked off first base in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Mets 8, Diamondbacks 5