Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting desperate for a win and they’ll go searching again Wednesday afternoon against the visiting New York Mets. The Diamondbacks have lost five straight, putting them on the verge of getting swept for the second straight series at home. The problem has been easy to spot, as Arizona came into Tuesday’s game against New York with the highest ERA in the majors at 5.95 and then gave up nine runs in the first four innings before eventually losing 9-0.

The Mets woke up Tuesday with the lowest batting average in the National League but have found Arizona pitching to be a good remedy. They have combined for 16 runs and 25 hits in the last two games with the top two hitters in the order, Eric Young Jr. and Daniel Murphy, going 9-for-17 with eight runs scored. The Mets put center fielder Juan Lagares on the 15-day DL with a pulled hamstring and his replacement, Kirk Nieuwenhuis, had three hits and three RBIs in his season debut Tuesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Dillon Gee (0-0, 5.03 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (0-2, 7.78)

Gee has pitched well enough to win in his first two starts but wasn’t rewarded. In his season opener, he took a 2-1 lead into the eighth against the Cincinnati Reds before giving up a two-run homer, then got off the hook when Ike Davis hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the ninth for a 6-3 victory. He took a 4-2 lead into the sixth of his latest start Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels, but was against victimized by a two-run homer and the Mets would go on to lose in the 11th. Gee was the starting pitcher in a 15-inning loss to the Diamondbacks last season, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings.

The Diamondbacks have already sent one starter to the bullpen and McCarthy might not be far behind if he doesn’t figure things out. He has been pegged for at least five earned runs in each of his first three starts and has lost four straight decisions dating to last season. McCarthy made his only career start against the Mets last August, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings, but taking the loss in the 4-1 defeat.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona is 1-8 at Chase Field this season.

2. The last member of the Mets before Nieuwenhuis to have three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in his season debut was Carlos Beltran in 2005.

3. Mets 3B David Wright has seven home runs in 30 career games at Arizona.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Mets 4