Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

Matt Harvey attempts to halt a five-start winless stretch when the New York Mets open a four-game series Thursday against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Harvey won his first five starts of the season before entering the winless span that has seen him go 0-3 since last winning May 1.

Harvey allowed 11 runs in 12 innings while losing his last two starts as his ERA soared from 1.98 to 3.11. He made his major-league debut against Arizona on July 26, 2012, and struck out 11 and allowed three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the victory. The Diamondbacks have won four of their last six games and traded outfielder Mark Trumbo and left-hander Vidal Nuno to Seattle after Wednesday’s victory over Atlanta for catcher Welington Castillo, right-handed reliever Dominic Leone and two minor-leaguers. The Mets are 8-17 on the road and dropped two of three at San Diego to open a seven-game road excursion.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (5-3, 3.11 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (3-3, 5.08)

Harvey didn’t allow a run in four of his first eight starts before the recent struggles. He struck out a season-best 11 while losing to Miami in his last turn when he gave up four runs and six hits in eight innings. Harvey is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against Arizona.

Hellickson has won consecutive starts and pitched well in three straight outings. He has allowed seven runs and 13 hits over 18 2/3 innings during the stretch and defeated Milwaukee on Saturday when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Hellickson was torched for eight runs and nine in 3 2/3 innings while losing to the Mets on June 14, 2012, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RF Curtis Granderson is 2-for-15 with six strikeouts against Hellickson.

2. Arizona 3B/OF Yasmany Tomas is 5-for-10 with two RBIs over the past two games and CF A.J. Pollock has homered in two straight contests.

3. New York LF Michael Cuddyer (neck) sat out Wednesday and hopes to return for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Mets 2