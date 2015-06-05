Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

John Mayberry Jr. got a rare start and the New York right fielder cashed in with a career-best performance as the Mets defeated host Arizona in Thursday’s opener of a four-game series. Mayberry homered and doubled twice among a career-best four hits after not having a multi-hit outing all season to lead New York to a 6-2 victory.

Mayberry started in place of struggling Curtis Granderson and fueled the Mets’ 14-hit attack that leaves them 2-2 through four outings of a seven-game road excursion. New York improved to 9-17 on the road with their second away win in the last 11 games and also moved a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals in the battle for first place in the National League East. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered in the opener and is a scorching 21-for-47 with six homers and 13 RBIs over the last 14 games. Center fielder A.J. Pollock is also swinging the ball well with three straight multi-hit outings and is 10-for-24 with five extra-base hits over the last five games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon (3-5, 4.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (3-3, 5.08)

Niese has lost three straight decisions and five of his last six. He will attempt to break out of a slump in which he has allowed 20 earned runs and 31 hits in 20 innings over his last four starts. Niese is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five career starts against Arizona.

Hellickson has won consecutive starts and pitched well in three straight outings. He has allowed seven runs and 13 hits over 18 2/3 innings during the stretch and defeated Milwaukee on Saturday when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Hellickson was torched for eight runs and nine in 3 2/3 innings while losing to the Mets on June 14, 2012, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York INF Daniel Murphy (quadriceps) exited in the third inning and is uncertain for Friday’s game.

2. Arizona C Welington Castillo is slated to make his team debut Friday, two days after being acquired from Seattle.

3. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer went 1-for-5 after missing one game due to neck soreness.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Mets 2