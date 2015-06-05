FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 6, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

John Mayberry Jr. got a rare start and the New York right fielder cashed in with a career-best performance as the Mets defeated host Arizona in Thursday’s opener of a four-game series. Mayberry homered and doubled twice among a career-best four hits after not having a multi-hit outing all season to lead New York to a 6-2 victory.

Mayberry started in place of struggling Curtis Granderson and fueled the Mets’ 14-hit attack that leaves them 2-2 through four outings of a seven-game road excursion. New York improved to 9-17 on the road with their second away win in the last 11 games and also moved a half-game ahead of the Washington Nationals in the battle for first place in the National League East. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered in the opener and is a scorching 21-for-47 with six homers and 13 RBIs over the last 14 games. Center fielder A.J. Pollock is also swinging the ball well with three straight multi-hit outings and is 10-for-24 with five extra-base hits over the last five games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon (3-5, 4.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (3-3, 5.08)

Niese has lost three straight decisions and five of his last six. He will attempt to break out of a slump in which he has allowed 20 earned runs and 31 hits in 20 innings over his last four starts. Niese is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA in five career starts against Arizona.

Hellickson has won consecutive starts and pitched well in three straight outings. He has allowed seven runs and 13 hits over 18 2/3 innings during the stretch and defeated Milwaukee on Saturday when he gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Hellickson was torched for eight runs and nine in 3 2/3 innings while losing to the Mets on June 14, 2012, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York INF Daniel Murphy (quadriceps) exited in the third inning and is uncertain for Friday’s game.

2. Arizona C Welington Castillo is slated to make his team debut Friday, two days after being acquired from Seattle.

3. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer went 1-for-5 after missing one game due to neck soreness.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Mets 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.