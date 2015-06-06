Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

Bartolo Colon looks to record his National League-leading ninth victory on Saturday when the visiting New York Mets continue a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Colon has won back-to-back outings and has been piling up the victories despite a rather high ERA of 4.72.

The 42-year-old Colon will try to help New York set aside the woes that has seen it drop 10 of its last 12 road games. The latest was a 7-2 loss in Friday’s second game of the series as Arizona’s A.J. Pollock continued his torrid hitting with his fourth straight multi-hit outing. Pollock went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and is 13-for-28 over his last six games. The Mets are 2-3 during a seven-game road trip and Friday’s loss knocked them a half-game behind the first-place Washington Nationals in the National League East.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-3, 4.72 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (1-1, 3.26)

Colon’s impeccable control has been a huge help -- five walks in 11 starts -- as he has been touched up for 11 homers in 68 2/3 innings. He defeated Miami in his last outing when he gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings. Colon allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings last season in his lone career start against the Diamondbacks in 2006 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson is coming off his worst effort for the season as he picked up a no-decision for the eighth time in 10 starts. He allowed a season-high six runs and matched a season worst by giving up 10 hits against the Milwaukee Brewers. Anderson, who has never faced the Mets, is 0-1 with a 3.70 ERA in four home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Friday and is 22-for-50 with six homers and 14 RBIs over the last 15 games.

2. The Mets placed INF Daniel Murphy (quadriceps) on the disabled list on Friday and recalled INF Danny Muno from Triple-A Las Vegas.

3. Arizona C Welington Castillo struck out in all four at-bats in his team debut after being acquired from Seattle on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4