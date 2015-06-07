Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

Welington Castillo may be finding it hard to get comfortable in one spot this season, but could find it easier to relax with the Arizona Diamondbacks after sending them to a thrilling victory in their last time out. The Diamondbacks, winners of four of their last five, eye a series victory Sunday when they finish their four-game series against the New York Mets.

Castillo began 2015 as the Chicago Cubs’ third catcher after serving as the club’s starter for the previous two-plus seasons before getting dealt to Seattle in mid-May and playing six games with the Mariners, who traded him along with three others to acquire Mark Trumbo and Vidal Nuno on Thursday. The 28-year-old Dominican went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his first game against the Mets on Friday, but delivered a two-run shot off Bartolo Colon late in Saturday’s 2-1 victory. New York hit into four double plays to lose for the fourth time in five tries and dropped to 9-19 on the road, mostly cancelling out its sterling 21-8 mark at home. The Mets also fell to 7-24 when scoring two or fewer runs, but saw Michael Cuddyer extend his hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-4 effort.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-4, 2.41 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (3-5, 5.03)

DeGrom, flashing the form that led to him being named as the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year, yielded only two singles and struck out eight over as many frames in Monday’s 7-0 victory in San Diego. The start was the second scoreless eight-inning turn in three tries for the 26-year-old Stetson alum, who is 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA and a 34:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last four outings. Jarrod Saltalamacchia (1-for-8) is the only Arizona hitter that has ever faced deGrom, who is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in four road starts.

Collmenter remained winless in five tries since May 6 in his last outing, settling for a no-decision in Tuesday’s 7-6 victory versus Atlanta after allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. The 29-year-old Michigan native has failed to make it through six innings while not factoring into the decision in three straight turns, but has rebounded after a dreadful two-outing stretch in which he surrendered 13 runs in 7 1/3 frames. Collmenter is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances (three starts) against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado, who got the win Saturday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, has stranded 11 of the 14 runners he has inherited this season.

2. The Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies (7-20) are the only two teams in the majors with fewer than 10 road victories.

3. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb, out since April 19 with a left foot stress reaction, was activated from the disabled list Saturday and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 1