Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

The last time the New York Mets faced the Arizona Diamondbacks they were embarrassed in front of their home crowd and received a tongue-lashing from manager Terry Collins. After seemingly righting the ship over the weekend, the Mets will seek a measure of revenge when they begin a three-game series at Arizona on Monday.

Collins was steamed following a 9-0 loss and a three-game sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks last week and let his team know by unleashing a diatribe in his postgame media session before conducting a closed-door meeting with players in the clubhouse. New York lost again the next day to San Diego but recovered to take two straight from the Padres over the weekend. Wilmer Flores, who had the game-winning RBI in an extra-inning triumph on Saturday, homered in Sunday's 5-1 win, which lifted the Mets back over .500 (59-58) and kept them within two games of the second wild-card spot in the National League entering Sunday night. The Diamondbacks were unable to maintain their momentum from the sweep at Citi Field, as they were outscored 31-9 in three consecutive losses at Fenway Park over the weekend.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-6, 3.35 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (5-11, 4.57)

Colon's 500th career game (491st start) will be his second in six days against the Diamondbacks, whom he held to a run in seven strong innings in a no-decision on Wednesday. That marked the third time in four starts that the 43-year-old has lasted beyond six innings while allowing exactly one run. He is 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in his career versus Arizona.

Ray has tossed seven scoreless innings in two of his last five outings, including Wednesday opposite Colon. He owns a 5.40 ERA at home and gave up six runs (five earned) in six innings of a loss against Washington in his previous outing at Chase Field. The Tennessee native is unscored upon in two starts spanning 12 career innings against the Mets but failed to factor into the decision either time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Neil Walker also homered Sunday and is hitting .444 with five home runs in his last 18 games.

2. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb is hitless in 21 at-bats over his last six games.

3. Arizona is 19-39 at home, compared to 29-30 on the road.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 3