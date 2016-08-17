Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

The New York Mets finally have defeated Arizona this season and now look to win the series when they face the host Diamondbacks on Wednesday. New York lost four games to Arizona in a seven-day span before scoring seven runs in a two-inning stretch on Tuesday to post a 7-5 victory.

The Mets moved back above .500 with the win and trail St. Louis by three games for the National League's second wild-card spot. Rookie T.J. Rivera went 4-for-4 and scored twice while playing in his seventh major-league game and Alejandro De Aza recorded two doubles and scored twice after entering the contest 3-for-34 this month. Arizona's Yasmany Tomas has gone deep in both games of the series and has belted 10 homers in his last 18 contests. Mitch Haniger went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in his major-league debut after batting .325 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs in minor-league stops with Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Jonathon Niese (8-6, 5.20 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (3-2, 5.24)

Niese will be making his first start since rejoining the club after appearing in relief on four occasions. He is replacing the ineffective Logan Verrett and should be sufficiently stretched out after making 18 starts for Pittsburgh prior to the recent trade. Niese was hammered by Arizona for six runs in one inning of relief on Thursday and is 4-3 with a 6.94 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Diamondbacks.

Godley allowed one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings against Boston on Friday. The Diamondbacks liked the performance enough to keep him in the rotation and demote left-hander Patrick Corbin to the bullpen. Godley is 2-2 with a 5.48 ERA in six home contests (four starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 2B Neil Walker (back) was scratched on Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

2. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb struck out three times in four hitless at-bats on Tuesday and is buried in a 1-for-29 slump over his last eight contests.

3. New York RHP Jeurys Familia posted his major league-leading 40th save on Tuesday, three shy of his career high set last season.

PREDICTION: Mets 8, Diamondbacks 5