Preview: Mets at Diamondbacks

Zack Greinke seeks his fourth consecutive victory when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the New York Mets on Tuesday in the middle contest of a three-game series. The right-hander has a 2.06 ERA over his last five starts and allowed only one run in three of the outings.

Greinke was superb in his last turn when he allowed one run and one hit over eight innings while beating Pittsburgh and struck out 11 for the second time in four outings. He will be looking to pitch the Diamondbacks to their fifth victory in the past seven games as well as follow up a performance in which teammate Zack Godley held New York to one run and one hit over 6 2/3 innings in Monday's 7-3 victory. New York has dropped five consecutive games - one shy of its season-worst slide - and has allowed a whopping 42 runs during the stretch. The Mets badly miss injured left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) while center fielder Curtis Granderson (.148 average) has been unable to shake his season-long slump despite going 1-for-3 in the opener.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79)

Milone allowed two runs and six hits in a five-inning no-decision against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in his first outing with the Mets. The 30-year-old began the season with the Milwaukee Brewers and was waived May 7 after going 1-0 with a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts). Milone made one career start against the Diamondbacks in 2012 as a member of the Oakland Athletics and allowed four runs and nine hits over five innings in a no-decision.

Greinke owns a splendid 1.03 WHIP through eight starts and has 58 strikeouts against only nine walks. The 33-year-old hasn't lost at Chase Field this season, going 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in five turns. Greinke is 4-1 with 2.74 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets and has shut down right fielder Jay Bruce (7-for-37, 11 strikeouts, one homer) while struggling with shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (15-for-35).

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning Monday - making him 5-for-34 in May.

2. Cabrera (thumb) will likely miss his third consecutive game Tuesday and the Mets are considering placing him on the 10-day disabled list.

3. Arizona placed CF A.J. Pollock (groin) on the DL, recalled OF Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Reno and designated RHP Enrique Burgos for assignment.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Mets 0