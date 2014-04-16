FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mets 5, Diamondbacks 2
April 16, 2014 / 10:53 PM / 3 years ago

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 2: Dillon Gee pitched seven shutout innings as New York defeated host Arizona to sweep the three-game series.

Anthony Recker homered and Daniel Murphy, Kurt Nieuwenhuis, David Wright and Gee also had RBIs as the Mets moved above .500 for the first time this season. Gee gave up just three hits and struck out three without issuing a walk as New York handed Arizona its sixth straight loss.

Gee (1-0) retired the first 14 batters he faced until Martin Prado doubled down the left-field line in the fifth. Scott Rice retired Gerardo Parra on a grounder with two on to end the eighth and the Diamondbacks dropped to 4-14, the worst record in the majors.

Recker hit a two-out homer to left in the second off Brandon McCarthy (0-3) to get New York on the board. Ike Davis singled in the fourth, moved to third on Andrew Brown’s double and scored on Nieuwenhuis’ sacrifice fly to center.

The Mets loaded the bases in sixth and Gee’s grounder to right side plated the third run. Murphy and Wright added run-scoring singles in the ninth to make it 5-0 before Arizona’s Aaron Hill and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the ninth to snap the Diamondbacks’ 18-inning scoreless streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McCarthy allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and is winless in four starts this season and his last six overall. … New York recalled RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka from Triple-A Les Vegas and sent down LHP John Lannan. … The Diamondbacks, who were outscored 21-5 in the series, are just 1-9 at Chase Field this season.

