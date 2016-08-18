Weeks, Tomas combine for 11 RBIs as D-backs top Mets

PHOENIX -- Rickie Weeks Jr. and Yasmany Tomas each homered twice and drove in 11 runs combined as the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the New York Mets 13-5 Wednesday night.

Tomas also tripled and finished with six RBIs while Weeks drove in five.

Zach Godley (4-2) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings for the Diamondbacks, who won two of three from the Mets to win consecutive home series for the first time since May.

Arizona won five of its six games against the Mets this season.

Godley, making his first start since Aug. 3, held the Mets to one run on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera hit ninth-inning homers for the Mets.

Mets left-hander Jonathon Niese (8-7), making his first start since July 10 when he was a member of the Pirates, allowed four runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings. Niese struck out six and walked two during an 82-pitch outing.

The Mets needed only four batters to take the lead against Godley. Jose Reyes led off the game with a sharp single to right, advanced on a pair of groundouts and scored on a wild pitch to put New York ahead 1-0.

That lead held until the fourth, when Paul Goldschmidt singled to lead off the inning for the Diamondbacks' first hit against Niese. Arizona's second and third hits came quickly, back-to-back towering home runs to left field by Weeks and Tomas, that gave the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead.

After giving up a leadoff single to Godley in the fifth, Niese retired the next two batters before giving way to Erik Goeddel.

Goeddel walked Goldschmidt before Weeks homered again to left, extending the Diamondbacks' lead to 6-1. It was Weeks' eighth career multi-homer game and first since June 25, 2013, against the Cubs as a member of the Brewers.

Goeddel faced a total of four batters without recording an out before he was replaced by Seth Lugo, who struck out Brandon Drury to end the inning.

Jay Bruce doubled home a run in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-2. Jean Segura scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-2. Tomas followed with a three-run homer off Josh Edgin to stretch the lead to 13-2.

It was the second time in three games the Diamondbacks scored 10 or more runs and also marked Tomas' seventh multi-homer game of the season.

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker sat out for the second consecutive game due to lower back stiffness. T.J. Rivera, who started at third on Friday and had two errors to go with four hits, took Walker's place at second. ... Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has been shut down for two weeks with a mild flexor strain in his right forearm and may not pitch again this season. Wheeler is trying to work his way back from Tommy John surgery in March 2015 to repair a torn UCL and the flexor pronator tendon in his right elbow. ... Mets LHP Jonathon Niese made his 178th career start for New York, 10th on the franchise's all-time list. ... Arizona 3B Jake Lamb and OF Michael Bourn were given the night off with a left-hander on the mound. Brandon Drury replaced Lamb at third and Mitch Haniger, who doubled and tripled in his major league debut Tuesday, made his first start in center. Tomas added a two-run triple and scored on a groundout in the seventh as the Diamondbacks opened a 9-1 lead.