Diamondbacks hand Mets fifth straight loss

PHOENIX -- Yasmany Tomas hit a three-run home run, and the Arizona Diamondbacks broke open a tie game with a six-run eighth inning in a 7-3 win over the slumping New York Mets on Monday.

Jeff Mathis hit a two-run home run and pinch hitter Daniel Descalso added a solo shot in the eighth to go with Tomas's blast. Arizona (22-18) ended a brief two-game losing streak and sent the Mets to their fifth straight loss.

With the score tied 1-1, the Diamondbacks jumped on Mets reliever Hansel Robles in the eighth. Paul Goldschmidt led off with a double, which was originally ruled a home run. An umpire review overturned the call when replays appeared to show the ball hitting the yellow line below the batter's eye in center field, which is in play.

Robles (4-1) intentionally walked Jake Lamb, and Tomas crushed a pitch well over the yellow line in center field for his seventh home run of the season. Brandon Drury then doubled and scored on the Mathis homer, and Robles was done.

Descalso greeted reliever Josh Edgin with a home run, the third of the inning. It was Descalso's fourth pinch-hit home run of his career.

Arizona's Jorge De La Rosa (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win.

Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning for New York (16-21).

Lamb tied the score at 1 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth, depositing Mets starter Zack Wheeler's pitch into the seats in left-center field for his eighth home run of the season.

Arizona's Zack Godley didn't have pinpoint control, but he allowed just one hit in 6 2/3 innings in turning in his third solid start in the major leagues this season. Godley walked five -- one intentionally -- and struck out seven, giving up only a run in a no-decision.

Wheeler was taken out after allowing a leadoff single in the seventh to Mathis. Jerry Blevins entered and gave up a one-out bloop single to Rey Fuentes, but center fielder Curtis Granderson threw out Mathis trying to take third base on the hit.

Fuentes got his first hit as a Diamondback in his first game in the majors after being called up from Triple-A Reno earlier on Monday.

The Diamondbacks played their first game without leadoff hitter and center fielder A.J. Pollock. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low-grade right groin strain a day after he injured it running to first base on a single.

Fuentes got the start in Pollock's place.

The Mets took advantage of back-to-back walks by Godley in the second inning. Rene Rivera, who extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games, delivered an RBI single to drive in Jose Reyes from second base.

Godley is trying to lock up the fifth spot in the Diamondbacks' rotation after pitching well in his first two starts of the season.

Wheeler gave up a leadoff single to Lamb in the fourth, then Tomas flied out to the warning track in right field and the hot-hitting Drury lined out to shortstop on a diving catch by Reyes to help Wheeler maintain the shutout at that point.

Godley struggled with his control but got help in the fifth when T.J. Rivera lined into a double play to third base, with Lamb throwing to first base to double off Michael Conforto.

Wheeler worked out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth, stranding two runners by getting Goldschmidt to pop out. He wound up allowing one run on seven hits and a walk in six-plus innings. Wheeler struck out six.

NOTES: Mets INF Asdrubal Cabrera missed his second straight game after aggravating a thumb injury over the weekend. He is likely to land on the disabled list. ... New York OF Yoenis Cespedes was to start a running program in Florida on Monday and could be a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, manager Terry Collins said. ... Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock got a welcome back to Chase Field on the video board. He was the Diamondbacks' bullpen and catching coach from 1998 to 2016 before joining the Mets this season. ... Diamondbacks RHP Enrique Burgos was designated for assignment. Burgos pitched in the majors for Arizona in 2015 and 2016 and had been at Triple-A Reno this year. ... Arizona OF David Peralta (glute tightness) did not start on Monday but came off the bench to pinch-hit after being removed from Sunday's game as a precaution. ... Ron Gardenhire returned to the dugout as Diamondbacks bench coach on Monday. Gardenhire left the team after the game on April 9 to undergo prostate surgery on April 18. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer during spring training.