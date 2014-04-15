Duda comes up big as Mets defeat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- For the Mets, the good news was that first baseman Lucas Duda tied a career high with four hits and drove in two runs. The bad news? They needed him in the outfield because of injuries.

Duda singled in runs during a two-run third inning and a two-run fifth as the Mets jumped out to an early lead in their 7-3 victory over Arizona at Chase Field on Monday, and he played the final three innings in left field after right fielder Curtis Granderson and center fielder Juan Lagares were forced out in the later innings.

“Got lucky I guess,” Duda said of his hits, all singles, as he raised his batting average to .306 with seven RBIs.

The Mets (6-7) were not so lucky otherwise. Granderson collided with the right-field fence as he chased Arizona catcher Miguel Montero’s RBI double in the first inning. He left for a pinch-hitter in sixth inning and was given x-rays on his left rib cage, forearm and knee. They came back negative.

Lagares left after feeling a tweak in his right hamstring after reaching first on a force play in the seventh.

“Curtis’ entire left side is pretty sore,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who called Granderson day-to-day. “We are going to wait until the morning on Lagares. We don’t know how bad a strain it is in the hamstring.”

New York right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-2) gave up two runs and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings for his first victory since Sept. 6, snapping a career-worst four-game losing streak.

Second baseman Daniel Murphy and left fielder Eric Young Jr. each added two hits and two runs for the Mets, who improved to 4-3 on a nine-game road trip that ends against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Granderson singled in the first run of the fifth inning before Duda followed with an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Right-hander Carlos Torres pitched 2 2/3 innings for his first career save, and David Wright drove in two runs.

Lagares doubled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .314 with seven RBIs, tied for the team lead with Duda and third baseman David Wright.

“We look at the big picture. It’s tough for us,” Collins said. “He’s played absolutely great. He’s swung the bat very well. He’s earned the right to be out there every day. To have this happen right now, it’s a tough break for him and a tough break for us.”

Montero had three hits and a sacrifice fly and drove in all three runs for Arizona (4-12), which lost its fourth game in a row.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and scored twice for the D-backs, who have given up 101 runs, 25 more than any other team.

Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter (0-1) allowed three runs in four innings in his first start since replacing Randall Delgado in the rotation. The Diamondbacks’ starters have a major-league-high 7.16 ERA.

“I don’t think it is easy,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of inserting Collmenter into the starting rotation for the first time.

“Things are coming easy right now for us in general. We’re not in synch at all. When you are in a (losing) streak, it does affect the way guys play. It doesn’t come as natural.”

Goldschmidt singled with two outs in the first inning and scored on Montero’s double to deep right field that Granderson gloved at the fence but could not hold.

“I knew I was going to hit the fence,” Granderson said. “I was hoping I was going to hit the chain link, which would have hurt as bad. I just happened to hit the one spot that was the hardest spot.”

NOTES: The Mets, already thin in the outfield with OF Chris Young (quadriceps) on the disabled list, could recall an outfielder for Tuesday’s game, manager Terry Collins said, although he did not name names. ... The D-backs purchased the contract of RHP Mike Bolsinger from Triple-A Reno on Monday to replace RHP Trevor Cahill in the rotation. Bolsinger was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts at Reno. Cahill, who will move to the bullpen, is 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in four starts. He has given up 25 hits and 13 walks in 17 2/3 innings. Bolsinger gave up two runs in three innings of relief in his major league debut Monday. ... The D-backs optioned RHP Will Harris to Reno to make room on the 25-man for Bolsinger, and RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery in April) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.