Mayberry, Mets mash Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- The New York Mets have faced only 11 left-handed starters this season, so right-handed-hitting John Mayberry Jr. is getting little playing time.

When the Arizona Diamondbacks made a late switch to a lefty Thursday, the Mets’ veteran outfielder was prepared.

Mayberry collected a career-high four hits in the Mets’ 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, and his two-run homer in the ninth inning gave the Mets some breathing room. He started against left-hander Robbie Ray, who was recalled from the minors Thursday.

“We learned late, but you have to come to the ballpark ready to play each and every day. You can’t be surprised,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry singled in a three-run sixth inning that gave right-hander Matt Harvey and the Mets the lead, and he hit his second double of the night and scored in the eighth inning.

“We needed a big night like that from John, and so did John,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s been tough to get him in the lineup. We know he can do damage.”

Mayberry had made only seven starts since April 25, and he had only seven hits in his previous 51 at-bats this season (.137).

“Obviously, the results haven’t been what I’ve liked, but this is a start in the right direction,” Mayberry said. “I’ll try to maintain what I did tonight and stay hot.”

Harvey (6-3) gave up home runs to catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt while breaking a three-game losing streak. He allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings to earn his first victory since May 1, breaking a three-game losing streak. Before Thursday, he gave up 11 runs in his past 12 innings.

Harvey struck out nine, including three in both the third and fourth innings. He struck out Nos. 3-4 hitters Goldschmidt and third baseman Yasmany Tomas with runners on first and third to end the third.

“I kind of got angry that my last couple of starts weren’t very good, and I think I needed to put an end to that and started getting a little more aggressive,” Harvey said. “Once that (Saltalamacchia homer) happened, I didn’t want to let the team down again. For me, it was more of an anger than anything. Just tried to keep them off the board.”

New York catcher Kevin Plawecki doubled home the first two runs of a three-run sixth inning against Dominic Leone (0-1) and scored the third run on second baseman Ruben Tejada’s sacrifice fly. Leone made his first appearance for Arizona since being acquired in the Wednesday trade that sent outfielder/first baseman Mark Trumbo to the Seattle Mariners.

“Everything was up,” Leone said. “That is a good-hitting team, an aggressive team, and they had good swings on balls they should have hit.”

Pinch hitter Curtis Granderson contributed an RBI singled in the eighth inning for the Mets (30-25), who posted their third win in five games.

Goldschmidt’s homer was his 16th of the season and Saltalamacchia’s was his second, his first since joining the Diamondbacks on May 29.

Left fielder Ender Inciarte and center fielder A.J. Pollock had two hits apiece for Arizona (25-28), which had won two in a row.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia recorded his 16th save, his second five-out save of the season. Familia struck out Goldschmidt with one out and a runner on third base for the second out of the eighth inning.

“I wasn’t going to let Goldschmidt hit against anybody but him,” Collins said.

Ray, recalled from Triple-A Reno when right-hander Archie Bradley was placed on the disabled list, gave up six hits in five scoreless innings.

“He is a tough guy finding his way,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

NOTES: Mets 3B Daniel Murphy experienced tightness in his left quadriceps while running out a groundout in the third and was replaced in the bottom half of the inning. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Friday. Since the Mets are carrying only 12 position players, manager Terry Collins said the team will have to make a quick decision on Murphy. ... The Diamondbacks placed RHP Archie Bradley on the disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, and they recalled LHP Robbie Ray to fill the rotation slot. Bradley underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage. ... Said Collins, when asked if RHP Dillon Gee would stay in the rotation for his next start: “I haven’t got there yet today. As of right now, I would have to say he probably will, but things can change.”