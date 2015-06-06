Pollock leads Diamondbacks over Mets

PHOENIX -- Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock is taking the big-picture look at his remarkable current run.

“Some days you get your hits, some days you don‘t,” Pollock said. “I‘m not going to think too much about it. I just want to come with the same approach and the same process and whatever happens, happens.”

Pollock had three more hits in the Diamondbacks’ 7-2 victory over the New York Mets on a rainy Friday night at Chase Field, when even a leaky retractable roof that dripped water on the mound could dampen his hot streak.

Pollock singled in a run in the third inning, doubled and scored in the sixth and doubled in a run and scored in a four-run eighth as Jeremy Hellickson (4-3) won his third straight start.

“I am just trying to enjoy the game and see if I can do something to help the team win,” Pollock said.

Yasmany Tomas had two hits, drove in a run and make a lunging catch in his first career start in right field as the Diamondbacks (26-28) won for the third time in four games.

Left fielder Michael Cuddyer homered in the second inning and third baseman Eric Campbell broke an 0-for-28 skid with an RBI single in the fourth inning for the Mets (30-26), who have lost three of four.

Pollock has 30 hits in 70 at-bats in his last 17 games, with 13 extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, 17 runs and eight stolen bases. His stolen base in the eighth inning gave him 14 this season, tying a career high.

“It’s weird to say, but there is a lot of luck involved,” Pollock said.

“You have to have the right approach, but at the same time you hit a ball a good to the right or a foot to the left. It could be a hit. It could you feeling good. Or it could get you ticked off. That factors in a lot. I’ve had some fortunate stuff go my way. It’s been nice.”

With the Mets leading 2-1 in the sixth inning, Pollock doubled with one out off left-hander Jon Niese (3-6) and scored on first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s single to tie the game at 2 before Tomas doubled to score Goldschmidt for a 3-2 lead.

Hellickson gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out six while making his fourth straight quality start.

“Command has definitely been a big part of it,” said Hellickson, the only Arizona starter to pitch as many as six innings the last two turns through the rotation. He has done it twice.

“I‘m just not making as many mistakes as I was with the fastball earlier in the year. When I do miss, it’s down. The command off all three pitches is much better.”

Tomas kept the Mets from scoring more than one run in the fourth inning when he made a lunging catch on a ball near the line with runners on first and second and one out.

“He’s way more athletic than anybody wants to give him credit for, and once he gets underway he can run a little bit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It was huge.”

Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill had an RBI single, second baseman Chris Owings hit a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning when Arizona put the game away.

Niese gave up three runs in six innings, striking out eight. Water started dropping just to the right side of the rubber in the middle of the game.

”I knew it was there because it was right in front of me,“ Niese said. ”I am looking at the signs and water is dripping right in front of me. If I noticed it I am sure the hitters were noticing it.

“There was kind of a big puddle on the mound. It kind of collected water on the mound. All of a sudden I felt some drops on my arm.”

NOTES: Mets 2B/3B Dan Murphy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps Friday, and INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his roster spot. Murphy suffered the injury while running out a ground ball in the third inning of a 6-2 victory Thursday. INF Eric Campbell, who was hitless in his last 27 at-bats, started at third base. ... Arizona 3B/RF Yasmany Tomas made his first major league start in the outfield Friday, starting in right field two days after RF Mark Trumbo was traded to Seattle. Tomas’ inclusion put another right-handed bat in the lineup against Mets LHP Jon Niese, with INF Aaron Hill at third base and OF David Peralta not in the starting lineup to rest. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday at Class A Visalia, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Corbin, a 2013 All-Star, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. ... Arizona RHP David Hernandez is expected to join the bullpen soon, manager Chip Hale said. “He is ready to go,” Hale said. “We’ll probably activate him, if not this weekend, when we go on the road.” The D-backs open an eight-game road trip Monday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.