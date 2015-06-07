Castillo’s blast boosts D-backs past Mets

PHOENIX -- Welington Castillo made himself popular with his new teammates Saturday night.

Castillo, acquired Wednesday and playing for his third team this year, hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-1 win over the New York Mets.

“That was fantastic,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale, who watched the homer on television after being ejected the inning before. “We know this guy can hit. He just needs the at-bats and needs to get comfortable.”

Castillo, who came from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for outfielder Mark Trumbo, was making his second appearance for his new team. The catcher’s home run off right-hander Bartolo Colon, following a single by second baseman Chris Owings, was his third this season.

“I knew he was going throw a lot of sinkers. He’s a groundball guy,” Castillo said. “That one he left a little bit up and middle in. That was the pitch to hit.”

Colon, speaking through an interpreter, said he knew he made a mistake as soon as Castillo swung.

“Bad pitch. Bad location,” Colon said. “If you make those mistakes in the big leagues, you are going to pay for it. The pitch was running to his wheelhouse, and he was able to hit it out of the park.”

Right-hander Randall Delgado (3-2) threw 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the win. Delgado walked one and struck out one.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances despite giving up a single and seeing a second batter reach base on catcher’s interference.

Arizona (27-28) won for the fourth time in five games moved within a game of the .500 mark for the first time since May 24.

Center fielder Juan Lagares homered for the Mets, who fell to 1-4 in their past five.

Colon (8-4) allowed five hits and two runs on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven, his highest total since striking out nine on May 5.

“He was mowing them down,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “You can’t say enough about him. The guy does everything you want him to do. He pitches his heart out tonight and we can’t get him any runs.”

Hale, who was on the Oakland coaching staff when Colon pitched for the A‘s, added about the 42-year-old veteran, “He’s unbelievable. I love to see him pitch well, just not against our team.”

Arizona starter Chase Anderson threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. The no-decision was his ninth in 11 starts.

“I control what I control,” Anderson said. “Those guys are doing what they can do to get some runs.”

Colon had not allowed a hit for 3 1/3 innings before Owings singled just in front of left fielder Michael Cuddyer with two outs in the seventh. Castillo then lined Colon’s first pitch into the front row of seats to the right of the Diamondbacks’ left field bullpen.

Lagares gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a line-drive home run that bounced off the top of the right field wall and into the stands. It was Lagares’ second homer of the season and first since May 9.

Seven of Lagares’ 10 career home runs have come on the road, and eight either tied a game or gave the Mets the lead.

The Mets (30-27) threatened in the sixth against Anderson, loading the bases with two outs on three singles. However, Delgado retired third baseman Eric Campbell on a fly ball to right to end the inning and keep Arizona within a run.

Hale received his first career ejection for arguing a third-strike call against Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the sixth inning.

