Castillo collects 4 of D-backs' 16 hits in win over Mets

PHOENIX -- A week after his wife gave birth to their second child, Arizona catcher Welington Castillo had quadruplets.

Castillo tied a career high with four hits, drove in two runs, and had two of the Diamondbacks' seven doubles in a 10-6 victory over the New York Mets on Monday at Chase Field.

Castillo was scheduled to miss just three games early last week on paternity leave, but he also missed the weekend series in Boston when there were some now-resolved complications with the delivery.

"My mind felt free," Castillo said. "I have the baby at home, my wife too. They're both healthy, so I'm just here to do what I love to do.

"You worry about your wife, is anything bad going to happen? The baby was too big. Now I'm (good), and I'm going to do everything I can do to help my team win."

Castillo had RBI singles in a three-run first inning and in the sixth inning for an 8-2 lead, and he doubled and scored in the third and fifth innings. All the runs in the first inning were unearned after an error by Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera.

Arizona amassed 16 hits, nine for extra bases.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a double and a triple, to help left-hander Robbie Ray (6-11) break a three-game losing streak.

Neil Walker collected three hits, including a ninth-inning homer, Jose Reyes had two hits and two RBIs, and Travis d'Arnaud added three hits for the Mets, who have lost five of seven.

New York right-hander Bartolo Colon (10-7) gave up nine hits and five runs (two earned) in four innings. He failed in his second attempt in six days to beat Arizona, the only team he has not beaten in his 19-year career.

Colon, who walked two and struck out one, was attempting to become the 18th pitcher in major league history to beat all 30 teams. The Cubs' John Lackey and Washington's Max Scherzer did it earlier this year.

"Today he really didn't have his good location going for him," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "The first inning, that was the big damage done. He gets out of the first inning with one (run allowed), it might be a different game."

New York (59-59) was swept in a three-game series by Arizona early last week.

"They have a good offensive team, and you have to pitch against them," Collins said. "Some of the ERAs ... people have hit them. We haven't been hitting. We've had a tough time scoring."

Yasmany Tomas hit his 22nd homer, Chris Owings had two hits and drove in two runs, and Ray doubled and walked in his two plate appearances as the Diamondbacks (49-69) broke a three-game losing streak.

"Offense was outstanding," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "They kept coming. It's something we talked about in spring training, and it was great to see."

Ray, who pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Mets last Wednesday, gave up eight hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings Monday. He struck out five and walked two.

"I had success last week against them, so I just kind of stuck with the same game plan," Ray said. "I know my strengths, and I stuck with them."

Colon drew the first walk of his major league career after a d'Arnaud single with two outs in the fourth inning, and Reyes followed with an RBI single to cut Arizona's lead to 4-2.

"That surprised me as well," Colon said. "I don't know why that pitcher didn't strike me out. He could have. I really couldn't do much more at that point. My wrist has been bothering me a little bit."

Colon also had his first career homer this season, May 7 at San Diego.

NOTES: Mets 2B Neil Walker is on high alert as wife is due to deliver their first child, a girl, in the very near future. "I'll pretty much have my phone on me everywhere but second base," Walker said before the game. The original due date was Tuesday. Walker is hitting .455 in his past 19 games after collecting three hits Monday. ... Arizona C Welington Castillo was activated before the game, when C Oscar Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Mobile to make room on the roster. ... The Diamondbacks recalled LHP Edwin Escobar from Triple-A Reno for the third time this season Monday, when LHP Adam Loewen was designated for assignment. ... Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment at Class A St. Lucie on Monday, going 0-for-3 with an RBI. If he experiences no setbacks, he is expected to rejoin the major league team in San Francisco this weekend.